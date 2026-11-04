Friend of co-pilot killed in Florida crash says final words 'the worst thing I’ve ever heard'

The friend of the young pilot who tragically died in a plane crash in Florida along with 8 other people said hearing her last words was the “worst thing” she had “ever heard”.

20-year-old Nathalia Filgueiras, who was the co-pilot of the Learjet 60, issued a panicked mayday call to air traffic control after the plane began to nosedive over Palm Beach County, Florida.

“722 Bravo Delta, we’re descending 8,000. Mayday, Mayday, we’re descending 10,000 feet per minute!” Filgueiras could be heard desperately calling out over the radio.

The longtime friend of Filgueiras, Mikaela Schluth, has since been interviewed about the crash on CBS Mornings, where she spoke of her grief following the tragedy. She had known Filgueiras since middle school. “It was definitely, probably the worst thing I’ve ever heard,” she said.

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Although the recording was extremely hard to hear, she said she was proud of how her friend remained professional in such a terrifying situation. “I’m just so proud of how she handled it and was able to stay calm and give information,” Schluth added.

Amid the sudden descent, the young co-pilot consistently updated ATC on their speed and altitude. Eventually, she was forced to announce that they were about to “crash into the ground” and were “out of time.” Just moments later, the aircraft exploded from the ground impact.

While Filgueiras was in the cockpit, she was accompanied by experienced pilot Jeff Gregory, 55, who was believed to have been at the controls while the young co-pilot was in charge of communicating with air traffic control, according to experts who spoke to the New York Post.

Palm Beach County-born Filgueiras first made headlines when she got her private pilot’s license at just 17 years old in October 2023. She gained this even before she had her driver’s license, and racked up 1,300 hours of flight experience, according to relatives.

Speaking to the Times, Filgueiras’s mother, Camila Gadelha Corteleti, said, “She loved the freedom. It was completely different seeing the world from the top.”

Speaking about the crash, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis described it as “cataclysmic,” and told reporters, “It looked like a missile going down and left a big crater on the side of the road.”

The Learjet 60 had been en route to the Bahamas from Austin, Texas, carrying a tech entrepreneur and his young family.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing, and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said weather conditions would be a major focus; however, it was struggling to access the wreckage because of the large crater the jet left in the road.