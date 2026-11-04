Barack Obama says Democrats victory sends a 'clear message' to Donald Trump

Former President Barack Obama has spoken out after big wins by Democrats across the country.

He hailed the victory as a "clear message" against "divisive" politics. Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, rejecting Donald Trump's Republican governance in Washington. Deep frustrations over high prices, the Iran war and concerns over government corruption drove millions to vote blue with Democrats, flipping states that have voted Republican for decades

Posting to his 120 million followers, Obama wrote: "Tonight, the American people sent a clear message — they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face.

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"These results were only possible because outstanding candidates stepped forward in every region of the country — including in areas once considered long shots. They came from different backgrounds and represented a range of political perspectives, but were united by shared values, a belief in public service, and a commitment to putting the people of their districts and states first.

"We also owe a debt of gratitude to the thousands of election officials and volunteers from both parties who helped ensure a smooth election and carried out one of the most essential functions of our democracy. While this administration has another two years in office, our job now is to roll up our sleeves, make changes wherever we have the power to do so, prevent further damage, and lay the groundwork for the future."

Losing control of both branches of Congress will stall Donald Trump's efforts to push through policy.

Responding to the results, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform: “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!”

He also spoke to Fox News, admitting the results surprised him. He said: "I thought they’d do better, we had tremendous rallies. I thought that I could transfer those people into candidates.”

He also congratulated the Democrats and said: “They did a good job. They worked very hard.”

The Democratic victories included James Talarico’s Senate triumph in Texas, where no Democrat had won statewide office in more than 30 years, and Annie Andrews’ upset victory over Sen. Darline Graham in South Carolina. Trump had thrown his full weight behind both losing candidates.

In Michigan, progressive Abdul El-Sayed — one of a crop of left-wing candidates who prevailed in Democratic primaries — topped Republican Mike Rogers. Even Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a battle-tested survivor of difficult elections, lost to Democrat Troy Jackson.

The results marked a fundamental unraveling of the coalition that returned Trump to the White House two years ago, with young people and Latinos moving away from Republicans, according to The AP Voter Poll. Only about one-third of Hispanic voters said they backed the Republican in their local US House races.