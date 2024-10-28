Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Mirror US

    Indiana mom who left six-month-old son to die in rat-infested home swerves jail in shock twist

    By Scarlett O'Toole,

    2 days ago

    An Indiana mom who left her six-month-old son to die in a rat-infested home has now been sentenced.

    Angel Schonabaum has avoided being sent to prison after she was sentenced on Thursday. Schonabaum was given a four-year prison sentence and was given credit for a year already served . The remaining three years were suspended to probation.

    The 29-year-old had pleaded guilty to one count of neglect of a dependent. She will need to undergo a mental health evaluation and follow any treatment which is recommended, according to Law and Crime .

    The baby's father David Schonabaum was convicted in September of child neglect. The couple were arrested in September 2023 after David dialed 911 to report their infant son had been severely injured by rats in their home, according to law enforcement.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19AvJQ_0wPBizOI00

    David claimed to have found his son "covered in blood" and said the boy's fingers had been "chewed off". The child had suffered more than 50 rat bites and needed hospital treatment.

    When police officers arrived at the home, they found the baby in a room filled with half-eaten food and rat feces. The baby's diaper disposal container also had "blood smeared all over it".

    Detective Jonathan Helm wrote in an affidavit: "All four of (the victim's) fingers and thumb on his right hand were missing the flesh from the top of them, exposing fingertip bones. The damage to (the victim's) index and pinky fingers were the most severe."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ERjyp_0wPBizOI00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d58QF_0wPBizOI00

    Emergency responders had been able to stabilize the infant before he was airlifted to another hospital in Indianapolis for more specialized treatment. Doctors described the baby's condition as being "near fatal".

    David Schonabaum was found guilty by a jury in September on three felony counts of neglect of a dependent. He received the maximum sentence of 16 years in prison.

    County prosecutor Diana Moers took to Facebook on Thursday to explain that Angel Schonabaum "was not residing in the home at the time of the rat-bite incident; however, she was held accountable for the deplorable conditions of the home which she was responsible for when residing there."

    The house had once been occupied by the Schonabaums and Angel Schonabaum's sister, Delaina Thurman. Thurman received a sentence of two years probation following the incident.

    Click here to follow the Mirror US on Google News to stay up to date with all the latest news, sport and entertainment stories.

    Related Search

    Rat infestationAngel SchonabaumChild abuseChild neglectThurmanProbation sentence

    Comments / 851

    Add a Comment
    Ian
    7h ago
    Well, so long as the result is less gross children, I don't mind.
    Pamela Lynn Hathcox
    7h ago
    I just don't understand 😭😭
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    A one-year-old child died after her foster mother put her in the bathtub with her four-year-old sons and then spent over an hour on the phone with a friend; mother arrested
    KGLO News1 day ago
    Indiana teenager murders his entire family after being told he can't sleep at girlfriend's house
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Mom left special needs toddler to 'drown in bathtub as she chatted on the phone'
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US9 days ago
    Indiana Foster Mom Crushed Her 10-Year-Old Son To Death Because 'He Was Acting Bad'
    lawyerherald.com6 hours ago
    Ohio grandmother 'shoots infant granddaughter in head on purpose’ and shows 'no remorse'
    The Mirror US10 hours ago
    Snoop Dogg Calls Out Martha Stewart After She Reveals the Shady Reason She'd Never Star in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    PureWow7 days ago
    Mom left her child alone with her boyfriend several days before the boy started having stomach issues, only to realize that the man had severely injured the child because he felt the need to discipline him
    Shreveport Magazine27 days ago
    7-year-old girl died after her older sister grabbed a larger knife because the butcher knife “was not getting the job done,” and stabbed her at least 10 times; sister charged as juvenile
    Dayton Daily Mag29 days ago
    Eldest sister of America's most inbred family claims relatives 'live normal lives'
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Family of Women Killed in Walmart Oven Share More Gruesome Details, Start GoFundMe
    Distractify6 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post8 days ago
    Court Documents Allege That Elvis Presley And Priscilla Presley Have Secret Grandchild In Florida
    DoYouRemember?7 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter8 days ago
    19-Year-Old Confused To Learn Her 13-Year-Old Brother Is Actually Her Twin
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show5 days ago
    This Mama Dog Held Her Baby In The Mouth And Begged Other People To Help Her
    pupvine.com22 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Kroger apologizes after shopper ‘abandoned’ $200 grocery cart blaming ‘ridiculous’ new checkout policy
    The US Sun4 days ago
    Chaz Bono Inviting Cher to Wedding ‘If and Only If She Stops Pestering’: He ‘Wants Independence’
    In Touch Weekly1 day ago
    Here's What Happened to the Millions the Menendez Brothers Were Set to Inherit
    Distractify5 days ago
    Mom killed, dismembered, and cooked; Toddler thrown in the trash after horrific death – TCN Sidebar
    True Crime News12 days ago
    Why clocks won't go back for daylight savings in two US states this weekend
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Mom Who Said She Wanted Missing Toddler Found 'Happy and Alive' Was Just Convicted of Killing Him
    People5 days ago
    Florida Surgeon Who Removed Wrong Organ Shocked Staff in Operating Room: ' That's The F-----g Liver'
    lawyerherald.com5 days ago
    Conjoined Twins Brittany and Abby Hensel and Husband Josh Bowling Are All Smiles in New Photo
    E! News3 days ago
    Mum who knifed ‘fun-loving’ daughter, 10, to death as she slept told cops ‘my kid is dead’ in chilling confession
    The US Sun5 days ago
    Man, 35, left ‘brain dead and totally paralysed’ by severe locked-in syndrome shares incredible recovery
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Husband accused his wife of infidelity and forced her into the basement where he tied her with a wire before electrocuting the woman with jumper cables until he got tired; sentenced
    Dayton Daily Mag1 day ago
    J.D. Vance cut off by NBC host after accusing Harris of having her opponents 'arrested'
    Raw Story3 days ago
    People who constantly feel tired and low-energy for no apparent reason usually display these 8 behaviors
    personalbrandingblog.com4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy