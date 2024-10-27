Terry Bradshaw had reality check over his size during nude movie scene

NFL legend Terry Bradshaw has opened up about the naked film scene he shot during the movie ‘Failure to Launch’.

The four-time Super Bowl winner bared all in the blockbuster film in 2006 where he starred alongside Hollywood A-lister Bradley Cooper, Matthew McConaughey, and Sarah Jessica Parker in the rom-com flick.

Bradshaw spoke about the scene in an interview with FOX colleague Julian Edelman, stating he was left baffled by the decision for him to strip down instead of McConaughey, who was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2005.

Playing McConaughey’s onscreen dad, he said: "Can I act? No," laughed Bradshaw. "McConaughey was voted Sexiest Man Alive that year - but it was me who got naked in the movie. There's a reason for that. I got a nice butt!"

The Pittsburgh Steelers icon addressed the moment he warned his mom off seeing the film, explaining about his nude scene. "I'm going, 'No! Mom, you cannot go to the movie. I'm naked!'" he laughed. "She was so disappointed in me. 'I can't believe you did this to your momma! How are we going to walk around the neighborhood.' "I said 'Mom, it's just my butt'. You're naked, but you're never fully naked."

Bradshaw revealed that director Tom Dey asked him if he wanted to completely strip or do the scene in boxer shorts. "This was my last movie. I decided to go out with a bang!” He said. "Nobody would expect me to get naked. I got a good image. I'm a wholesome guy. I just dropped my drawers," he added.

He continued to reveal the moment he had a reality check over his manhood as he prepared for the scene. “They take me back on a cart to my trailer and I walk into the bedroom, well there’s three socks laid out. Small, medium, large.

“So I’m sitting in there and I’m like ‘you’ve got to be kidding’. I didn’t have a problem being naked, I’d been in a locker room my whole life, walking around naked was no biggie. ‘I’m like, I’ve got to make a choice here,’” he said as he weighed up the decision. “It’s obvious I’ve got to go with the small,” he laughed.

“I know all of the wardrobe people are waiting outside the door waiting on me to put on my penis sock. I went ‘If I take the small’, which by the way, if I’m being honest with myself is too big. And the medium is really big. And the large, I could put my leg in that!

“That’ll be funny if I do that one (large). But I’m going to go with the medium and just double it a couple of times,” he admitted while laughing. “I know those girls were going to come in and go ‘which one did he get’. I grabbed that medium and went ‘you’ve got to be kidding me’. Humiliating.”

‘Failure to Launch’ took $128million at box office despite receiving mixed reviews. Bradshaw received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2001, the first NFL player to do so.