Ex-Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel believes that Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty should be the frontrunner for the award at the end of this college football season.

After eight competed weeks this season, sportsbooks agree with Maziel, as Jeanty is in pole position for the award over Colorado two-way sensation Travis Hunter . The press asked Manziel which NCAA standout should win the award after Boise State defeated Hawaii 28-7. Jeanty had 31 carries for 217 yards and a touchdown. Hunter was knocked out of the game against Kansas State during the second quarter of the same week when the Buffaloes lost 31-28.

“I think at the end of the day right now, it’s Ashton Jeanty’s race to lose ,” Manziel told the media. “I don’t know what it’s going to take to knock [Jeanty] down. It’s really up to everybody else having to come up and chase him down."

Manziel also discussed Hunter’s Heisman chances, noting that his top priority this season should be staying healthy. Following the Kansas State injury, Hunter saw limited action in Colorado's 34-7 win over Arizona the next week, improving them to an overall 5-2 record.

“The one thing [Hunter] needed to do was stay healthy,” Manziel said, as the physical demands of Hunter playing both sides of the ball continue to dominate discussions.

"Missing a game is obviously going to put [Hunter] back a little bit, but it also would probably be a good time to buy,” he added, hinting at Hunter’s potential for a strong comeback.

Boise State’s junior running back has taken the college football world by storm , leading all NCAA rushers with 1,376 yards in just seven games. His production on the ground puts him well ahead of the competition, with Iowa’s junior running back Kaleb Johnson a distant second at 1,305 yards.

Jeanty’s dominance also extends to scoring; he ranks second nationally in rushing touchdowns with 18, just one behind Army’s quarterback Bryson Daily, who has 19. His best game this season was during the season-opening 56-45 win over Georgia Southern, where he gained 267 rushing yards and scored six touchdowns.

Despite Jeanty's pace for rushing dominance, Hunter continues to stake his claim for the Heisman Trophy. He stated the rarity of his two-way prominence over an elite running back, which has been seen before in college football.

"He has I think 95 carries for 1,000 yards," Hunter said to former NFL player turned podcaster Robert Griffin III. "If I had 95 catches, how many yards do you think I’d have? If I had 95 targets on defense what do you think I’d have? If I had 95 catches on offense, what do you think I’d have," he questioned.

"I try to tell you, he’s got double the touches I’ve got on the offensive side of the ball and I still have defensive stats.And we’re only in Week 6, So, I’m not gonna argue about it."