Shohei Ohtani shoulder injury gives Yankees fans hope as impact already felt

Los Angeles Dodgers fans were left holding their breath after star slugger Shohei Ohtani injured his shoulder in Game 2 of the World Series .

In the bottom of the seventh, Ohtani took off from first base and attempted to steal second with the Dodgers up 4-1 over the New York Yankees . But the 30-year-old was thrown out by catcher Austin Wells with two outs, bringing an end to the inning.

Upon sliding feet-first into the plate, Ohtani appeared to awkwardly plant his left arm and immediately grimaced in pain. He remained down for several agonizing moments and writhed in pain while grabbing at his forearm.

Dodgers medical trainer Yosuke “Possum” Nakajima immediately rushed to the aid of Ohtani, who was able to get up under his own power and walk off the field with his arm in a bent position. In the top of the eighth inning, FOX field reporter Ken Rosenthal divulged on the broadcast: “I’m told the issue with Ohtani is his shoulder. No word yet on the severity.”

According to Yakyu Cosmopolitan, FOX Sports’ microphone reportedly captured Ohtani saying in Japanese that his left shoulder popped out of its socket. “Shoulder,” he told Nakajima, who replied: “Really? Which one?”

After Ohtani said it was his left shoulder, Nakajima asked, “Did it pop out?” to which he answered: “I think so.”

Following the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts diagnosed Shohei Ohtani with left shoulder sublexation, adding that he will undergo further tests. "His strength was great, his range of motion was good, we’re encouraged. Obviously I can’t speculate until we get some scans but we’re encouraged," the skipper said.

The injury to Ohtani sucked the life out of the once lively Dodger Stadium, but his health scare generated a far different reaction on the other side of the country. Footage posted to social media showed Yankees fans at Billy's Sports Bar - a staple of New York City - seemingly celebrating as a large screen displayed the moment he went down.

Yankees fans were given more to cheer about in the top of the ninth inning when New York nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback. After right fielder Juan Soto singled to right field and advanced to second, Giancarlo Stanton drilled a grounder that hit off the third base bag and flew into the outfield to drive in a run.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. then singled and Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out and the Yankees down 4-2. New York’s final push ultimately came up short, however, as Anthony Volpe struck out and Jose Trevino flied out to center field to end the game.

Despite now being up 2-0 in the best-of-seven World Series, the Dodgers can hardly afford to lose Ohtani if his injury is significant enough to sideline him for the foreseeable future. Entering play Saturday, he boasted a .277/.414/.489 slash line with 13 hits, three home runs, 10 RBIs and 11 walks over 12 postseason games.

Prior to hurting his shoulder, Ohtani went 0-for-3 at the plate with a walk and strikeout against Yankees pitchers Saturday night.