Liam Payne fans point out haunting detail in last photo and insist there is 'hidden meaning'

Liam Payne's fans believe his 'haunting' 'last Instagram post has a heart-wrenching hidden meaning.

The One Direction star left his legion of loyal fans bereft last week when he fell from the third floor suite of his hotel , aged 31, in Argentina . Since his tragic death , Directioners around the world have being paying tribute to the singer and now they've spotted a poignant detail in his final photo.

Taking to Instagram, shortly before he died, Liam shared a snap of One Direction with American documentary maker, Morgan Spurlock. Paying tribute to the Supersize Me Star, who died in May following complications with cancer, Liam wrote: "Rest in peace Morgan Spurlock, it was a pleasure working with you."

Morgan was responsible for the band's fly-on-the-wall 3D documentary, One Direction: This Is Us, which followed the singers for six months.

Commenting on Liam's post , fans pointed out that both Liam and Morgan were standing next to each other in the photo, as one shared: "The fact that his last post is with One Direction, but he's separated from the other four by Morgan, that also left us this year...I know it's just a coincidence, but it's foreshadowing."

Another agreed, saying: "True, its kind of creepy. God, I wish this didn’t happen" while a third noted: "I noticed that too." Meanwhile a fourth mused: "It's like he knew."

Fans across the world continue to struggle to come to terms with Liam's death more than one week on. Police in Argentina continue to investigate the tragedy, but authorities and fans alike are left with several major questions, including why the pop sensation was left alone and without his bodyguard.

Liam fell 49ft from a balcony in Buenos Aires , where he had been on holiday with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy. Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, confirmed that the singer fell into an internal courtyard at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. Speaking to Argentina's Todo Noticias TV channel last week, Crescenti said: "A few minutes later [an] emergency team arrived and confirmed the death of this man who we later learned was from a musical group. He had injuries incompatible with life as a result of his fall. There was no way to do anything."

Liam's father Geoff, 66, flew out to Argentina last Friday to organize the repatriation of his son's body , but we still don't know when he will return to the UK to be laid to rest.

The family's initial application to bring the star home has been delayed by the Argentinian prosecutor until further toxicology reports have been completed. An initial report has ruled that Liam was exposed to various drugs, but it was stressed the initial results do not offer an accurate reading of how much was circulating in his body when he died.

A final analysis is believed to take between ten to 15 days from the point of death, but it can take longer. Investigators are also trawling through mobile phone, computer and security camera data, which "require longer analysis time".