Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Mirror US

    Liam Payne fans point out haunting detail in last photo and insist there is 'hidden meaning'

    By Victoria Johns,

    2 days ago

    Liam Payne's fans believe his 'haunting' 'last Instagram post has a heart-wrenching hidden meaning.

    The One Direction star left his legion of loyal fans bereft last week when he fell from the third floor suite of his hotel , aged 31, in Argentina . Since his tragic death , Directioners around the world have being paying tribute to the singer and now they've spotted a poignant detail in his final photo.

    Taking to Instagram, shortly before he died, Liam shared a snap of One Direction with American documentary maker, Morgan Spurlock. Paying tribute to the Supersize Me Star, who died in May following complications with cancer, Liam wrote: "Rest in peace Morgan Spurlock, it was a pleasure working with you."

    Morgan was responsible for the band's fly-on-the-wall 3D documentary, One Direction: This Is Us, which followed the singers for six months.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393TmC_0wNYvaXN00

    Commenting on Liam's post , fans pointed out that both Liam and Morgan were standing next to each other in the photo, as one shared: "The fact that his last post is with One Direction, but he's separated from the other four by Morgan, that also left us this year...I know it's just a coincidence, but it's foreshadowing."

    Another agreed, saying: "True, its kind of creepy. God, I wish this didn’t happen" while a third noted: "I noticed that too." Meanwhile a fourth mused: "It's like he knew."

    Fans across the world continue to struggle to come to terms with Liam's death more than one week on. Police in Argentina continue to investigate the tragedy, but authorities and fans alike are left with several major questions, including why the pop sensation was left alone and without his bodyguard.

    If you cannot see the post, you can view it here

    Liam fell 49ft from a balcony in Buenos Aires , where he had been on holiday with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy. Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, confirmed that the singer fell into an internal courtyard at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. Speaking to Argentina's Todo Noticias TV channel last week, Crescenti said: "A few minutes later [an] emergency team arrived and confirmed the death of this man who we later learned was from a musical group. He had injuries incompatible with life as a result of his fall. There was no way to do anything."

    Liam's father Geoff, 66, flew out to Argentina last Friday to organize the repatriation of his son's body , but we still don't know when he will return to the UK to be laid to rest.

    The family's initial application to bring the star home has been delayed by the Argentinian prosecutor until further toxicology reports have been completed. An initial report has ruled that Liam was exposed to various drugs, but it was stressed the initial results do not offer an accurate reading of how much was circulating in his body when he died.

    A final analysis is believed to take between ten to 15 days from the point of death, but it can take longer. Investigators are also trawling through mobile phone, computer and security camera data, which "require longer analysis time".

    Related Search

    Morgan Spurlock'S legacyNicole ScherzingerCasasur Palermo hotelMorgan SpurlockBuenos AiresAlberto Crescenti

    Comments / 10

    Add a Comment
    Laura Maressa
    10h ago
    Reaching. But yes I think his death is suspicious
    Emily Kirby
    16h ago
    I believe he was killed and the picture is very telling...they have Liam off by himself in the picture because they knew he would die
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Liam Payne's agonizing post about girlfriend Kate Cassidy before he 'jumped' to his death
    The Mirror US10 days ago
    Haunting Final Photo Shows One Direction’s Liam Payne Just Prior To Death
    Wide Open Country11 days ago
    Eerie Photo of Liam Payne on Ledge Resurfaces
    Heavy.com10 days ago
    Two women who were with Liam Payne before his heartbreaking death are 'devastated'
    The Mirror US8 days ago
    Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy 'feared for her safety' and was in 'hostage situation' in Argentina
    Irish Star4 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds15 days ago
    Naomi Campbell breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Liam Payne’s death
    New York Post3 days ago
    Dazed, Slurring Words and Struggling to Walk Steady: Haunting Videos Emerge Showing Liam Payne's Final Days as It's Revealed Pals 'Wanted Intervention'
    RadarOnline9 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show6 days ago
    Family of Women Killed in Walmart Oven Share More Gruesome Details, Start GoFundMe
    Distractify3 days ago
    Liam Payne Confessed Something About One Direction Before His Death
    Kristen Brady9 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Cops Claim Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Chelsea Was ‘Actively Using and Trafficking Meth’ Pre-Arrest
    Us Weekly4 days ago
    Liam Payne’s Drug Dealer Is Being Hunted by Officials After ‘Traces of White Powder’ Were Found in His Hotel Room
    StyleCaster10 days ago
    Las Vegas mom-of-two grieving husband killed in hit-and-run finds out he's alive in twist of fate
    The Mirror US8 days ago
    Prince William Returns to Social Media as Rumors Spread That Kate Middleton Wants to End Feud With Prince Harry
    OK Magazine4 days ago
    'Imminent catastrophic public danger': Hundreds of doctors sound new alarm about Trump
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Tragic Details About Cindy Crawford's Son, Presley Gerber
    The List5 days ago
    19-Year-Old Confused To Learn Her 13-Year-Old Brother Is Actually Her Twin
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show2 days ago
    Cheryl said she'd found 'man of her dreams' after Liam Payne split before his death
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Liam Payne's heartbreaking confession to Justin Bieber 'gave him chills' after death
    Irish Star4 days ago
    Heartbreaking moment 33-year-old mom of two dies days after reaching $1M fundraising goal for kids
    The Mirror US13 days ago
    ‘It’s been so hard to process’: After texting Liam Payne on day of his death, Nicole Scherzinger is living impossible task of accepting he is gone
    wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
    Harris ripped by Trump campaign after Beyoncé doesn't perform at packed rally: 'They lied to build a crowd'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Angel Reese speaks out on dating plans after break-up with her millionaire ex
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Man Who Bought Kanye West’s $57 Million Mansion For $21 Million Says Rapper’s Alterations To Turn It Into A ‘Bomb Shelter’ Were ‘Really Dumb’
    uInterview.com5 days ago
    Diddy News: DiCaprio, Ashton Kutcher, and Corey Feldman Speak Out
    Florida Writes4 days ago
    Liam Payne death investigation turns to Dove soap box found at the scene
    themirror.com3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy