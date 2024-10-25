Jake Paul’s giant mansion – bed for four, Mike Tyson digs, robot dogs

Jake Paul, in preparation for his upcoming bout with Mike Tyson , took a break from training to flaunt his extravagant $20million (£15.4m) home in Puerto Rico .

The 'Problem Child' is set to square off against 'Iron Mike' at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on November 15 , aiming to add Tyson to his growing list of defeated opponents in the boxing ring. With a record of 10-1, the 27 year old Paul has already triumphed over UFC stars such as Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, Mike Perry, Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva since turning professional in 2020 his only defeat was handed by Tommy Fury last February.

On the other hand, Tyson , with a record of 50-6-2(NC), hasn't fought professionally since his 2005 loss to Kevin McBride, making a comeback to the ring in 2020 to face Roy Jones Jr in an action-packed 'Lockdown Knockdown' exhibition match that ended in a draw after eight rounds. Thanks to his impressive boxing career, his social media influence and his various business ventures, Paul enjoys a luxurious lifestyle.

He recently splashed out a reported $20million on a plush home in Puerto Rico which he showcased in an exclusive house tour on YouTube last month. But what does Paul's home look like?

Jake Paul's $20m mansion

Paul shelled out $16 million (£13.3m) for his jaw-dropping Puerto Rican estate, and after renovations costing around an additional $4 million (£3.3m), the property's value soared even higher. The luxurious home, resting on an expanse of land over one acre, stretches well over 12,000 square feet and features eight bedrooms alongside 10 bathrooms - with a separate building dedicated entirely to entertainment.

Launching into his house tour, Paul flaunted his extravagant six-car garage embellished with floral walls and towering ceilings, housing an array of posh cars. His collection includes two bright yellow Ferraris, a 1,000 horsepower Dodge RAM, and a couple of small G-Wagon golf carts for kicks.

A Japanese koi carp pond enhances the entrance to his home, greeting him with a playful "Taj MaPaul" doormat. Inside, this internet sensation turned boxer surrounds himself with contemporary art pieces, from commissioned artwork to unusual sculptures, not to mention high-powered telescopes and sumptuous furnishings.

Passionate about marine life, Paul has installed a 600-gallon saltwater aquarium in his living area, teeming with stunning fish species. In addition to his live pets, he also houses a robotic dog that roams around freely.

The bedroom is a sanctuary where Paul rests royally each night on a bed that can accommodate four, slumbering like a monarch. Quizzed on the time it takes to get up from such a sprawling bed, he shared: "It takes a couple of minutes," followed by a chuckle and: "Yeah, I've gotten lost in there."

His main bathroom is a sight to behold, featuring a gorgeous free-standing bathtub with a tranquil view of his tropical-themed garden. The space also includes two large sink areas and a luxurious walk-in shower.

Paul's home also boasts a spacious office adorned with boxing memorabilia, an editing room for perfecting his videos, a state-of-the-art kitchen, and a fabulous walk-in wardrobe. Outside, the property features a massive swimming pool overlooked by a gigantic white and gold spaceman statue, a cold plunge, and a hot tub.,

The estate also includes a separate entertainment suite filled with cosy sofas, a fireplace lounge, an outdoor kitchen, and a snack bar. The garden offers numerous sunbathing spots and a steamy sauna too, which undoubtedly comes in handy when he needs to shed weight for fights.

The suite's lower level houses a games room packed with arcade machines and a recording and podcast studio everything needed to boost his social media presence and entertain friends and family.

Sly Mike Tyson jab

Paul, known for mind games, recently had a bit of fun by inviting realtor Trent Miller for a whirlwind tour of his place. Strutting around topless with black boxing shorts and mock-up of Mike Tyson's iconic facial tattoo, Miller zipped through the property tossing out jokes.

The tour ended poolside as he inquired, "You ready to fight Mike Tyson?" only to be playfully pushed into the water by Paul mid-sentence. And this isn't Paul's first jab at the legendary boxer. On Instagram last month, he teased Tyson with a post saying: "@miketyson want a bite," while gyrating in faux-paunch and surrounded by fast food galore from McDonald's, Starbucks, and Wendy's.