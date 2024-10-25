Liam Payne was texting Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger on the day he died

Liam Payne was in touch with his former mentor Nicole Scherzinger on the day he tragically fell to his death in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Pussycat Dolls singer helped Liam find fame as she was on the X Factor judging panel which paired him with other hopefuls Louis Tomlinson , Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik to form One Direction. It's now been revealed Nicole kept in contact with Liam .

Broadway icon Andrew Lloyd Webber spoke about Nicole's relationship with Liam as he said: "I suppose something that hasn't been said, and I suppose I could say, is that of course she mentored Liam, from One Direction ."

He added: "On the Wednesday when he died, she was still texting him that day." Andrew and Nicole are currently working together for the Broadway musical Sunset Blvd.

Speaking to Billboard , he revealed Nicole learned of Liam's death shortly before she took to the stage to perform in the theater production. "She'd just heard that he died," Andrew said. "And the fact that she even did the show at all is extraordinary.

"I mean she is an amazing, amazing woman." He also described Nicole as "one of the finest performers I've ever worked with."

Nicole was the driving force behind Liam joining One Direction back in 2010. In footage from X Factor auditions, she was seen debating who should be in the group alongside other judges Louis Walsh and Simon Cowell.

"This one. Right here," Nicole said pointing at an image of Liam and moving it to be with the other bandmates. "If he's the standout, then he could be the leader," she added.

Liam joined forces with Nicole again as they teamed up for the judging panel of the new Netflix show Building The Band. The format would mean a new music group would be created, but none of the members would meet each other until the final reveal.

Filming was already underway for the show and the stars had been spotted out and about in Manchester, England, for rehearsals. It has not yet been confirmed if the show will still go ahead following Liam's death.

