Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Mirror US

    Liam Payne was texting Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger on the day he died

    By Scarlett O'Toole,

    2 days ago

    Liam Payne was in touch with his former mentor Nicole Scherzinger on the day he tragically fell to his death in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

    The Pussycat Dolls singer helped Liam find fame as she was on the X Factor judging panel which paired him with other hopefuls Louis Tomlinson , Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik to form One Direction. It's now been revealed Nicole kept in contact with Liam .

    Broadway icon Andrew Lloyd Webber spoke about Nicole's relationship with Liam as he said: "I suppose something that hasn't been said, and I suppose I could say, is that of course she mentored Liam, from One Direction ."

    He added: "On the Wednesday when he died, she was still texting him that day." Andrew and Nicole are currently working together for the Broadway musical Sunset Blvd.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eiujf_0wLSHOLt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uitWp_0wLSHOLt00

    Speaking to Billboard , he revealed Nicole learned of Liam's death shortly before she took to the stage to perform in the theater production. "She'd just heard that he died," Andrew said. "And the fact that she even did the show at all is extraordinary.

    "I mean she is an amazing, amazing woman." He also described Nicole as "one of the finest performers I've ever worked with."

    Nicole was the driving force behind Liam joining One Direction back in 2010. In footage from X Factor auditions, she was seen debating who should be in the group alongside other judges Louis Walsh and Simon Cowell.

    "This one. Right here," Nicole said pointing at an image of Liam and moving it to be with the other bandmates. "If he's the standout, then he could be the leader," she added.

    Liam joined forces with Nicole again as they teamed up for the judging panel of the new Netflix show Building The Band. The format would mean a new music group would be created, but none of the members would meet each other until the final reveal.

    Filming was already underway for the show and the stars had been spotted out and about in Manchester, England, for rehearsals. It has not yet been confirmed if the show will still go ahead following Liam's death.

    Click here to follow the Mirror US on Google News to stay up to date with all the latest news, sport and entertainment stories.

    Related Search

    Liam PayneCelebrity relationshipsNiall HoranAndrew Lloyd WebberBuenos AiresSimon Cowell

    Comments / 5

    Add a Comment
    Christina Mellow
    5h ago
    SHE'S A NON TALENTED SINGER .🤮🤮🤮
    trumputin for prison 2024
    10h ago
    fell or jumped?
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy explains why she left him alone in Argentina before his death
    The Mirror US10 days ago
    Haunting Final Photo Shows One Direction’s Liam Payne Just Prior To Death
    Wide Open Country10 days ago
    Cheryl said she'd found 'man of her dreams' after Liam Payne split before his death
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Calls Out Martha Stewart After She Reveals the Shady Reason She'd Never Star in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    PureWow3 days ago
    Two women who Liam Payne spent final hours with say they’re ‘devastated’ by tragic death moments after they left hotel
    The US Sun7 days ago
    Mila Kunis 'Pissed Off' Because Husband Ashton Kutcher Still Admires Ex Demi Moore
    Kristen Brady4 days ago
    Drew Barrymore Abruptly Rushes Offstage During Henry Winkler Interview After She Starts Choking
    Decider.com1 day ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Denver Broncos star Josh Reynolds shot in head and rushed to hospital with bullet holes spotted in car window
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Snoop Dogg Confirms He Has A Staffer Who Makes Sure People He’s Smoking Marijuana With Don’t Get Too High
    marijuanamoment.net2 days ago
    Zendaya channels Cher's 1972 look in daring cut-out gown at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Liam Payne fans point out haunting detail in last photo and insist there is 'hidden meaning'
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    'Cranky' Katy Perry 'Begging American Idol' Bosses To Give Her Back Her Seat After $15M Mansion Hit By Flood — and Career Tanks
    RadarOnline5 days ago
    Liam Payne's heartbreaking confession to Justin Bieber 'gave him chills' after death
    Irish Star3 days ago
    Just Days Before Liam Payne's Passing, Ex-Fiancée Maya Henry Said He "Always Played With Death"
    Distractify9 days ago
    Here’s Who Will End Up Inheriting Liam Payne’s 10-Figure Earnings From One Direction After His Death
    StyleCaster5 days ago
    Liam Payne had girlfriend Kate Cassidy under ‘hostage situation’ in Argentina, claims pal
    wegotthiscovered.com3 days ago
    Justin Bieber's Dad Under Fire for Posting Photos of 6-Year-Old Daughter in Crop Tops Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trafficking Scandal
    OK Magazine4 days ago
    Travis Kelce Has Reportedly Given Taylor Swift a 'Tremendous Sense of Peace’
    Elle18 hours ago
    Mystery Grows Over Liam Payne's Drug-Crazed Balcony Plunge Death As Girlfriend Reveals He Wrote Note Promising to Marry Her Weeks Before His Death
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Naomi Campbell breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Liam Payne’s death
    New York Post1 day ago
    Liam Payne death investigation turns to Dove soap box found at the scene
    themirror.com2 days ago
    According To A Filed Complaint, Diddy Asked Employees To Carry Around Pink Cocaine--The Same Drug That Just Came Up With Liam Payne's Death
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    Pete Davidson emerges from rehab looking better than ever after exes Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande unite
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Tragic Secret Liam Payne Took to Grave: Drugs Victim Singer 'Never Stopped Loving His Ex Cheryl'
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, is ‘hurt’ after learning singer reportedly partied with prostitutes before death: ‘Huge betrayal’
    Page Six7 days ago
    Blac Chyna says 'yes' and gets engaged to boyfriend Derrick Milano
    The Mirror US8 days ago
    Meghan Markle 'feels strain' of Prince Harry 'living separate lives' as couple 'upset' by marriage speculation
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Tori Spelling Desperate For ‘Stardom’ Sparks More Plastic Surgery Rumors,Told ‘Get Regular Job’
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Tokyo Toni Criticizes Beyoncé’s Charitable Engagement: ‘You Don’t Do Food Drives, Toy Drives, Clothing Drives’
    Shine My Crown21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy