    Alix Earle drops three-word reaction to devastating Braxton Berrios injury

    By Joshua Mbu,

    1 days ago

    Alix Earle has expressed her love for her boyfriend Braxton Berrios' season-ending injury over the weekend.

    NFL star Berrios was diagnosed with a season-ending torn ACL following the Miami Dolphins ' 16-10 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. The 29-year-old receiver is in for a long road to recovery but he'll have Earle by his side to support him.

    "I love you," she said, reacting to Berrios' devastating post confirming his season-ending ACL injury. "Day in and day out you inspire me and I have no doubt that you will be back and better in no time," she later added on her own Instagram. "Proud to be by your side and cheer you on."

    "Absolutely heartbroken. Due to an injury yesterday my season is over, the road ahead is measured in months and not days, but I find comfort in knowing I’ve been here before," Berrios said.

    "Initially all I want to do is play victim and question everything, but I know God and I know he makes no mistakes. After the dust settles the choice each day is going to be pretty straightforward- have this be a part of my story or have it be the end of my story. Well like Kobe once said, 'If you see me in a fight with a bear, pray for the bear.'"

    The Dolphins have put Berrios in Injury Reserve and have already activated another player to replace him in their roster. Cornerback Cam Smith will return for Miami after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in August.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQ1SS_0wKEkLS600

    Smith played in 15 games as a rookie last year. The Dolphins are also expecting an imminent return for franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who sustained another concussion earlier this season. Tagovailoa faced calls to quit the NFL amid his latest concussion but the 26-year-old was determined to return as quick as possible.

    The QB will not wear an NFL guardian cap on his helmet when he returns. Tagovailoa's return is music to star receiver Tyreek Hill's ears. "He looked great. Felt like old times," Hill said. "Me and him connected on a few deep shots today, and that kind of got me feeling good today.

    "I missed that and I missed him. I told him I've got to take him and his wife to dinner because I missed him so much. ---- was so beautiful, that ---- almost made me cry today like just having him in the lineup, having him call the plays, having him direct the offense, like just hearing his voice. I know that sounds crazy, but he's a big part of this team."

