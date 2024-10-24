Open in App
    Sabrina Ionescu's response to WNBA Finals struggles speaks volumes after 'storybook ending'

    By Tom Beattie,

    1 days ago

    New York Liberty superstar Sabrina Ionescu has admitted that it took a collective effort from the "entire organization" after becoming a WNBA champion for a first time.

    The point guard ended her five-year wait for a title, forming part of the team that defeated the Minnesota Lynx in a memorable overtime victory. In front of a home crowd at Barclays Center, the Liberty made history as they saw out a 67-62 win in a winner-takes-all Game 5 clash.

    Edging out the series 3-2, Ionescu put in a more subdued performance in the decider, shooting 1-for-19 - having only tallied up 15 points during the final two games of the Finals. However, it was clear that the three-time All Star's focus was on the team performance rather than her individual showing after ending her wait for a title.

    Speaking what she described as a "storybook ending" to a landmark evening in New York, she said: "I feel like I was envisioning what I was going to do if we would have won for like a long period of time.

    "I don’t think until you get in that moment do you realize, like you’re kinda in shock. That was just in that moment like we did it here in New York. We just won in overtime and just kind of this breath of fresh air."

    "Just did whatever it took to win. Believed in my teammates, believed in this entire organization. It takes everyone," she continued, as she gave credit to everyone who contributed towards this championship triumph, saying: "You don’t do this alone, and we did it in New York."

    Meanwhile, she also opened up on her own personal growth amid this maiden WNBA success, saying: "I don’t want to get too emotional talking about it, but 2020 being the toughest year of my life, dealing with a lot individually... To be able to just come now, 2024, a few years later and just see all the hard work that you put in... this is what the dream is.

    "You just gotta continue to believe in yourself and stick with it, and good things will always happen.. I’m just thankful and blessed. It’s not the end. This is the beginning for me and that’s what I’m really excited about. I’ve just scratched the surface of what I’m gonna accomplish here."

    Likewise, fellow Liberty hero Breanna Stewart spoke of her pride after the WNBA title was clinched as she acknowledged she had fulfilled what was a long-term objective. She said: "I've been manifesting this moment for awhile, There's no feeling like it.

    "Credit to Minnesota they gave us a tough series. The fans have been amazing everywhere we've gone. To bring a championship to New York, first ever in franchise history it's an incredible feeling. I can't wait to continue to celebrate with the city. It's going to be bonkers."

