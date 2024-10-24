Halloween 'The Shining' house wows fans as they spot details from Stephen King book

As Halloween approaches, many homes are already decked out in eerie decorations .

However, some have taken it a step further than the usual pumpkins , skeletons, or bats, by choosing a theme and going all out for the occasion. Fans of Stephen King's 'The Shining' will be thrilled with one person's Halloween decor, as they've decked their home from top to bottom with references to the 1977 novel and 1980 movie .

The setting and characters were influenced by King's personal experiences, including his visit to The Stanley Hotel in 1974 and his struggle with alcoholism. On Reddit 's 'Halloween Decor' forum, someone posted photos of their home, writing: "Every year I do a different theme. This year was The Shining."

Details included 'REDRUM' written on the door (which is 'murder' backwards), a discarded trike, the infamous carpet, the creepy twin girls, and even hotel number '237' of the Overlook hotel – a place we'd all gladly avoid. Book fans were obsessed in the comments, wondering how they'd managed to make it look so incredible.

One person praised: "Damn, this is awesome! You could probably leave it as Christmas decorations too, as long as you leave a frozen Jack out front in the snow". Another called it "fantastic", expressing particular love for the carpet.

One fan of Stephen King was awestruck by a themed decoration, asking: "So so cool! Is the carpet a projection?" and the home decorator clarified: "Nope, I bought 2 of these shower curtains on Amazon Shining theme shower curtain. One I painted with black light reactive paint the other I left as is."

The creator assured it wasn't "slick", posing no danger for walking. Others applauded with comments like "This looks AMAZING!!!! I wish I could see it in person, your neighbours are so lucky", "Yes! This would be so awesome to see every year", "How fun, bravo", "This is so freaking awesome!! ", "Incredible wow", "This rules", and "This is beyond freggin awesome!!!!"

Curiosity about the foot traffic on Halloween led to learning that they receive "Around 100 or so depending on if the Maine weather cooperates".

Intriguingly, Maine is not just Stephen King's birthplace but also serves as the backdrop for many of his stories set in the fictional town of Derry, Maine. King resides in both Maine and Florida alongside his novelist wife, Tabitha King.