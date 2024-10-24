Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Mirror US

    Halloween 'The Shining' house wows fans as they spot details from Stephen King book

    By Danielle Kate Wroe,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072tY4_0wKDvhiK00

    As Halloween approaches, many homes are already decked out in eerie decorations .

    However, some have taken it a step further than the usual pumpkins , skeletons, or bats, by choosing a theme and going all out for the occasion. Fans of Stephen King's 'The Shining' will be thrilled with one person's Halloween decor, as they've decked their home from top to bottom with references to the 1977 novel and 1980 movie .

    The setting and characters were influenced by King's personal experiences, including his visit to The Stanley Hotel in 1974 and his struggle with alcoholism. On Reddit 's 'Halloween Decor' forum, someone posted photos of their home, writing: "Every year I do a different theme. This year was The Shining."

    Details included 'REDRUM' written on the door (which is 'murder' backwards), a discarded trike, the infamous carpet, the creepy twin girls, and even hotel number '237' of the Overlook hotel – a place we'd all gladly avoid. Book fans were obsessed in the comments, wondering how they'd managed to make it look so incredible.

    One person praised: "Damn, this is awesome! You could probably leave it as Christmas decorations too, as long as you leave a frozen Jack out front in the snow". Another called it "fantastic", expressing particular love for the carpet.

    One fan of Stephen King was awestruck by a themed decoration, asking: "So so cool! Is the carpet a projection?" and the home decorator clarified: "Nope, I bought 2 of these shower curtains on Amazon Shining theme shower curtain. One I painted with black light reactive paint the other I left as is."

    The creator assured it wasn't "slick", posing no danger for walking. Others applauded with comments like "This looks AMAZING!!!! I wish I could see it in person, your neighbours are so lucky", "Yes! This would be so awesome to see every year", "How fun, bravo", "This is so freaking awesome!! ", "Incredible wow", "This rules", and "This is beyond freggin awesome!!!!"

    Curiosity about the foot traffic on Halloween led to learning that they receive "Around 100 or so depending on if the Maine weather cooperates".

    Intriguingly, Maine is not just Stephen King's birthplace but also serves as the backdrop for many of his stories set in the fictional town of Derry, Maine. King resides in both Maine and Florida alongside his novelist wife, Tabitha King.

    Related Search

    Stephen King's the shiningHorror novelsHalloween decorationsStephen KingStanley hotelTabitha king

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Texas mom 'intentionally drops' 17-month-old daughter from third-story balcony and 'leaves her to die'
    The Mirror US18 hours ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy was in a 'hostage situation' in Argentina, pal claims
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Powerball winner hits $478 million jackpot in eighth win of year
    The Mirror US19 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    'I blocked man on dating app after he took 12 hours to reply – I won't stand for it'
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    General Hospital fans heartbroken as they're convinced Kelly Monaco's poignant gesture signaled exit
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Liam Payne left final love note for girlfriend Kate Cassidy before his tragic death
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Ex-Gambino family associate talks how he ended up in prison for brother-in-law's murder
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Wheel of Fortune fans floored as they call out the 'raciest puzzle' they’ve ever seen on the show
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Jeopardy! producer sheds light on the Final Jeopardy handwriting ruling that has fans up in arms
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Wheel of Fortune fans left stumped by difficult puzzles agreeing 'there’s no way I’d solve these'
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meghan Markle is 'doing her best' to cope with one change but is finding it 'difficult'
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Prince Harry was 'furious' after King Charles made comment about supporting Meghan Markle
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Hawaii teen dies after going for joyride with eight-year-old brother behind the wheel
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Fall City boy who 'massacred his entire family' described as 'polite' and 'loved biking, fishing'
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Meghan Markle 'feels strain' of Prince Harry 'living separate lives' as couple 'upset' by marriage speculation
    The Mirror US21 hours ago
    Mississippi killer girlfriend’s disturbing texts to boyfriend getting McDonald’s before brutal death
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Angel Reese speaks out on dating plans after break-up with her millionaire ex
    The Mirror US23 hours ago
    Jeopardy! fans slam 'hard to watch' game that left others feeling 'pretty smart'
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Houston helicopter crash victims identified after four killed in horror radio tower fireball smash
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    NCIS: Tony and Ziva spin-off to start with flashback as Cote de Pablo explains reason
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy