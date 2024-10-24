Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Mirror US

    Caitlin Clark has wise words of advice to new WNBA rookies ahead of Draft

    By Cameron Winstanley,

    2 days ago

    Caitlin Clark has sounded out her advice and warnings to the new WNBA rookies ahead of the draft.

    The Indiana Fever star has revolutionized the league by breaking record after record and captivating new fans during her debut year. Clark's success saw her land the Rookie of the Year Award as she proved all of her collegiate doubters wrong, rising to the challenges of the WNBA both on and off the court.

    The former Iowa starlet's campaign began toughly as she faced problems adapting to both the speed and physicality of the WNBA, seeing her on the receiving end of controversial levels of aggression. But as the weeks rolled on, Clark found her feet and established herself as one of the league’s brightest talents, being named in the All-WNBA First Team – the first rookie to do so since Candace Parker in 2008.

    While the 22-year-old is sure to be enjoying her well-deserved off-season, she still sent a message to the next wave of rookies set to enter the league ahead of the draft in April next year. Speaking with The Players’ Tribune, Clark sounded out her advice to the young players stepping up from college. "Allow yourself some grace — you'll learn, you'll catch on, and you'll get comfortable as time goes on. Have fun; it goes by so fast, so you've got to soak it in."

    Clark’s fellow rookie star Angel Reese , of the Chicago Sky , also exploded onto the scene with a record-breaking campaign of her own. Reese’s league-leading 13.1 rebounds per game and 5.1 offensive rebounds per game are the highest average by any player in WNBA history.

    The former LSU star also gave her guidance to the next crop. “It doesn’t matter what number you get drafted; it matters where you get drafted,” said last April's number seven overall selection.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zrgEv_0wKDNSQ300

    During the off-season the new Unrivaled three-on-three league, created by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, is slated to begin in January. Reese is among the 30 players who will be split across six teams, while Unrivaled are still wanting Clark to get on board with the project.

    Another rookie who made their name in the league this season, fourth overall pick Rickea Jackson of the Los Angeles Sparks is one of the rookies expected to feature in the new league. Jackson also offered her guidance to the impending rookies.

    "I would have to say, being a sponge, taking in whatever little nuggets your teammates or your coaches give you,” Jackson said. “But if you're not able to be on the court at the time, just make sure in practice you're doing all the little things to make sure you'll get to where you need to be. Whatever your role is, just do your role well."

    Related Search

    Caitlin ClarkWnba draftWomen'S basketballCaitlin Clark's careerPlayer developmentThe players ' Tribune

    Comments / 35

    Add a Comment
    Rory Coblyn
    1d ago
    YEAH AND THE W NEXT YEAR GOT ANTI CAITLIN CLARK FANS PODCAST SHOWS from ANGRY 😡 WNBA LESBIANS! A 🎪 WNBA CIRCUS SHOW 2025!🎪🎪🎪🎪🎪
    Rory Coblyn
    1d ago
    SHE IS 22 YEARS OLD AND HER PARENTS ACTUALLY RUN THE SHOW! SHE IS NOT ALBERT EINSTEIN YET! THE MEDIA KEEPS ADDING BULLSHIT NEWS! LOTS OF STUFF SAID IN THE NEWS THIS 22 YEAR OLD DIDN'T ACTUALLY SAY! THIS IS TODAYS MEDIA.." FAKE NEWS" EVEN YOUTUBE HAS FAKE VIDEO OF CAITLIN CLARK! SAD WE HAVE TO DIG FOR THE HONEST TRUTH NOWADAYS!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Caitlin Clark breaks silence over WNBA plans after huge rival contract offer
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Angel Reese issues thinly-veiled dig at WNBA chiefs with lockout threat looming
    The Mirror US18 hours ago
    Angel Reese speaks out on dating plans after break-up with her millionaire ex
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Breanna Stewart honest about WNBA Finals as New York Liberty verdict reached
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Aaron Rodgers in danger of ultimate humiliation as Robert Saleh seeks last laugh
    The Mirror US18 hours ago
    LA Dodgers fan causes huge World Series controversy after interfering with Yankees near-homer
    The Mirror US10 hours ago
    Texas sent alarming warning about Quinn Ewers after Arch Manning decision
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Dallas Cowboys fans think Mike McCarthy has been fired by Jerry Jones after spotting trend
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Desmond Ridder shows true colors after being handed career lifeline by Las Vegas Raiders
    The Mirror US12 hours ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Houston Tumlin ('Talladega Nights'): 3 Years After His Tragic Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Meghan Markle is 'doing her best' to cope with one change but is finding it 'difficult'
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Powerball winner hits $478 million jackpot in eighth win of year
    The Mirror US19 hours ago
    Liam Payne left final love note for girlfriend Kate Cassidy before his tragic death
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Jeopardy! fans slam 'hard to watch' game that left others feeling 'pretty smart'
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Shohei Ohtani given ultimate compliment with Derek Jeter and David Ortiz in total agreement
    The Mirror US14 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Caitlin Clark seemingly catches stray as Angel Reese shares Reebok deal stance
    The Mirror US15 hours ago
    Jeopardy! producer sheds light on the Final Jeopardy handwriting ruling that has fans up in arms
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Jake Paul speechless after watching Mike Tyson sparring footage ahead of fight
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    NCIS: Tony and Ziva spin-off to start with flashback as Cote de Pablo explains reason
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    DeAndre Hopkins' four-word Patrick Mahomes post resurfaces after Kansas City Chiefs trade
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Texas girl, 10, becomes barrel racing prodigy and rides her way to $1million
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    College football QB retires weeks after being hospitalized by brutal hit
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Augusta consultant reveals Hurricane Helene damage extent in 2025 Masters update
    The Mirror US14 hours ago
    Monsters star Cooper Koch 'overwhelmed with gratitude' after Menendez brothers resentencing
    The Mirror US14 hours ago
    World Series-caused schedule clash will have Los Angeles 'train for 2028 Olympics'
    The Mirror US18 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy