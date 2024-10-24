Caitlin Clark has wise words of advice to new WNBA rookies ahead of Draft

Caitlin Clark has sounded out her advice and warnings to the new WNBA rookies ahead of the draft.

The Indiana Fever star has revolutionized the league by breaking record after record and captivating new fans during her debut year. Clark's success saw her land the Rookie of the Year Award as she proved all of her collegiate doubters wrong, rising to the challenges of the WNBA both on and off the court.

The former Iowa starlet's campaign began toughly as she faced problems adapting to both the speed and physicality of the WNBA, seeing her on the receiving end of controversial levels of aggression. But as the weeks rolled on, Clark found her feet and established herself as one of the league’s brightest talents, being named in the All-WNBA First Team – the first rookie to do so since Candace Parker in 2008.

While the 22-year-old is sure to be enjoying her well-deserved off-season, she still sent a message to the next wave of rookies set to enter the league ahead of the draft in April next year. Speaking with The Players’ Tribune, Clark sounded out her advice to the young players stepping up from college. "Allow yourself some grace — you'll learn, you'll catch on, and you'll get comfortable as time goes on. Have fun; it goes by so fast, so you've got to soak it in."

Clark’s fellow rookie star Angel Reese , of the Chicago Sky , also exploded onto the scene with a record-breaking campaign of her own. Reese’s league-leading 13.1 rebounds per game and 5.1 offensive rebounds per game are the highest average by any player in WNBA history.

The former LSU star also gave her guidance to the next crop. “It doesn’t matter what number you get drafted; it matters where you get drafted,” said last April's number seven overall selection.

During the off-season the new Unrivaled three-on-three league, created by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, is slated to begin in January. Reese is among the 30 players who will be split across six teams, while Unrivaled are still wanting Clark to get on board with the project.

Another rookie who made their name in the league this season, fourth overall pick Rickea Jackson of the Los Angeles Sparks is one of the rookies expected to feature in the new league. Jackson also offered her guidance to the impending rookies.

"I would have to say, being a sponge, taking in whatever little nuggets your teammates or your coaches give you,” Jackson said. “But if you're not able to be on the court at the time, just make sure in practice you're doing all the little things to make sure you'll get to where you need to be. Whatever your role is, just do your role well."