    Unhappy General Hospital fans rage as Kelly Monaco's imminent exit upstaged by another character

    By Tatiana Krisztina,

    1 days ago

    General Hospital said goodbye to a beloved character on Tuesday and fans were reminded of the eventual departure of Kelly Monaco.

    Marshall Ashford, played by Robert Gossett, had his going away party on today's episode of General Hospital . He was setting off to go on tour with a jazz legend and thus departing the show.

    Meanwhile, Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, was in her hospital room as she prepared to go into surgery to donate part of her liver to Lulu (Alexa Havins). Fans have been enraged ever since it was announced that Kelly was fired from the long-running show , which many believe will come after possible complications from the surgery.

    In Tuesday's episode, Sam was seen talking to her friends and family in the hospital room in what many people believed might be her goodbye. One fan wrote on the episode's discussion thread on Reddit: "Feels like the cast are saying real-life goodbyes to Kelly Monaco." Another replied: "Same with Robert Gossett."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPKgl_0wHit07A00

    Fans also compared the two goodbyes, noting how much nicer Marshall's goodbye seemed to play out. "Another nice send-off when Kelly M is getting a s----- send-off," one commented.

    "Man, I’m not gonna miss Hat Daddy [Marshall], but he obviously worked hard so it’s cool he’s getting a nice send off with 2/3 of the cast," another penned, "But juxtaposed to Kelly dying in the hospital just seems off. It’s nice that it’s the vets visiting her, but it seems small and kind of petty. I dunno. 20 years and her exit doesn’t celebrate her. It just props another character. Maybe I’m overthinking it."

    Meanwhile on X, formally known as Twitter, a fan compared Kelly's eventual departure to the earlier departure of Violet. "#GH Were those scenes with little Violet sad? Sure, she’s a wonderful young actress and her tears looked real. You know whose tears are also real- All the #KellyMonaco fans who are losing their favorite after 22 years," they wrote.

    In the last few months, Kelly has written and deleted several social media comments calling out the show for their decision that is still unclear. The soap star shared in a now-deleted post on October 6 about filming her last scene and how it was not making "any sense."

    Click here to follow the Mirror US on Google News to stay up to date with all the latest news, sport and entertainment stories.

    Comments / 37
    Add a Comment
    Maureta
    9h ago
    Everything is Lulu. Who cares.
    Susan Smith
    23h ago
    I'm very sorry/disappointed that they are getting rid of Sam. get rid of some of these other people who are stupid. like holly and Ava.
    View all comments
