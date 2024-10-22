Ariana Grande 'disheartened' by Elvira claiming Ariana was the 'worst celebrity encounter'

Ariana Grande set the record straight on her encounter with Elvira.

Cassandra Gay Peterson, also known as Elvira, visited Knott’s Scary Farm and attended Q&A with fans. When asked if the Mistress of the Dark actress could recall any celebrity encounters, she remembered the time Ariana and her friends attended one of her parties. She said that she took time to take pictures with all of Ariana's guests but when it came down to take a picture with the singer, Ariana said that she did not "really do that."

Elvira then posted screenshots of a published story from the Q&A on her Instagram Story on Monday, October 21, in which the We Can't Be Friends singer commented and explained herself .

Ariana commented: "I’m so disheartened to see this. i actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you because I had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around seven years ago and at the time I was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places)… but if i’m misremembering this moment, i sincerely apologize for offending you so."

She continued: "thank you for being so nice to my mom, she told me how lovely you were (she might have different feelings about that now but i’ll talk to her… clearly, we all have our days!) sending love always. ♡ you’ll always be our queen of halloween!"

The incident between her and the Mistress of the Dark actress happened around the same time as the 2017 Manchester bombing that happened at the same arena Ariana was performing. Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds were injured. Thousands of teenage fans were leaving Ariana's concert at Manchester Arena in northwest England, when suicide bomber Salman Abedi set up a backpack bomb. The bomber died.

Ariana has always been an advocate on mental health and in 2018, she revealed that she "always had anxiety" but it got worse after the Manchester concert.

She told Vogue 2018 : "I’ve never really spoken about it because I thought everyone had it, but when I got home from tour it was the most severe I think it’s ever been."