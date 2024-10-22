Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Mirror US

    Ariana Grande 'disheartened' by Elvira claiming Ariana was the 'worst celebrity encounter'

    By Jailene Cuevas,

    2 days ago

    Ariana Grande set the record straight on her encounter with Elvira.

    Cassandra Gay Peterson, also known as Elvira, visited Knott’s Scary Farm and attended Q&A with fans. When asked if the Mistress of the Dark actress could recall any celebrity encounters, she remembered the time Ariana and her friends attended one of her parties. She said that she took time to take pictures with all of Ariana's guests but when it came down to take a picture with the singer, Ariana said that she did not "really do that."

    Elvira then posted screenshots of a published story from the Q&A on her Instagram Story on Monday, October 21, in which the We Can't Be Friends singer commented and explained herself .

    Ariana commented: "I’m so disheartened to see this. i actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you because I had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around seven years ago and at the time I was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places)… but if i’m misremembering this moment, i sincerely apologize for offending you so."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ayD9q_0wHa95Ce00

    She continued: "thank you for being so nice to my mom, she told me how lovely you were (she might have different feelings about that now but i’ll talk to her… clearly, we all have our days!) sending love always. ♡ you’ll always be our queen of halloween!"

    The incident between her and the Mistress of the Dark actress happened around the same time as the 2017 Manchester bombing that happened at the same arena Ariana was performing. Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds were injured. Thousands of teenage fans were leaving Ariana's concert at Manchester Arena in northwest England, when suicide bomber Salman Abedi set up a backpack bomb. The bomber died.

    Ariana has always been an advocate on mental health and in 2018, she revealed that she "always had anxiety" but it got worse after the Manchester concert.

    She told Vogue 2018 : "I’ve never really spoken about it because I thought everyone had it, but when I got home from tour it was the most severe I think it’s ever been."

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Dad's horror as baby girl's hand moves in coffin at funeral despite being declared dead 16 hours earlier
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    16 & Pregnant star Autumn Crittendon cause of death disclosed after her tragic death at 27
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Tarzan star Ron Ely dies aged 86 as his daughter shares heartfelt tribute
    The Mirror US22 hours ago
    Premature baby’s neck 'broken by NICU employee' and hospital 'tries to cover it up'
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Jeopardy! fans slam 'hard to watch' game that left others feeling 'pretty smart'
    The Mirror US19 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Marlon Wayans admits he's 'ashamed' about one thing in attempt to stop son Kai's transition
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Horror as pregnant woman falls 17 storeys to her death as medics fight to save mom's newborn baby
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Liam Payne's death investigation sees police examine new CCTV footage in search of drug delivery
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Meghan Markle 'finding it hard to cope' without 'calming influence' Prince Harry by her side
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Wheel of Fortune fans floored as they call out the 'raciest puzzle' they’ve ever seen on the show
    The Mirror US18 hours ago
    NCIS: Tony and Ziva spin-off to start with flashback as Cote de Pablo explains reason
    The Mirror US10 hours ago
    Angel Reese leaves Shaquille O’Neal feeling jealous as WNBA star seals new deal
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Angelina Jolie and rapper 'boyfriend' Akala take their romance to plush London hotel
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Special needs Detroit man, 26, battling tumor shot dead by own mom who then killed herself
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Body of 'kind and wonderful' wife found duct-taped and wrapped in plastic in closet after 'argument with husband'
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Accused suitcase killer admits ignoring boyfriend's pleas to let him out of zipped-up luggage
    The Mirror US21 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Killer mom Susan Smith up for parole 30 years after drowning her kids in South Carolina lake
    The Mirror US20 hours ago
    The reason your cat stares at you: is it what you think?
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA19 days ago
    TikTok duo Lionfield takes over social media with new Doritos Loaded Lasaña
    The Mirror US20 hours ago
    Queen Elizabeth's heartbreaking 'beloved' reason for spending final days in Balmoral
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Chris Brown documentary aftershow first look gives reason his tour is selling despite Rihanna assault
    The Mirror US18 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy