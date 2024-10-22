Open in App
    NCIS Origins bosses reveal surprising comeback and future plot details after intense family feud

    By Lucas Hill-Paul,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24EP5f_0wGpkhgd00

    NCIS: Origins executives David J North and Gina Lucita Monreal have assured fans two legendary characters will make a comeback, despite recent shocking events on the show.

    In the latest episode of the hit CBS prequel, there was high drama as Special Agent Mike Franks (played by Kyle Schmid) ignited a heated debate between Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and his father, Jackson Gibbs (Robert Taylor).

    Jackson turned up unannounced at Franks' house to interrogate the famed NIS agent about his son's career trajectory. He bluntly suggested Franks should remove his son from the team, referencing the tragic murder of Jethro's wife and daughter by drug lord Pedro Hernandez (originally portrayed by Thomas Rosales Jr).

    Nevertheless, Franks is resolved to see Jethro realize his potential. Yet, after a tense exchange, Jackson exits in a rage and later admonishes his son for his quest for revenge.

    He warns Jethro, "You didn't join NIS to become a cop, you joined to hunt him down," adding, "And not just to cuff him and walk away", reports the Mirror .

    "I'm not going to let you throw your life away just to put that b*****d down in the name of vengeance. It's not worth it."

    Jethro responds furiously to his father, retorting: "You don't tell me what it's worth!" and demands his father to "go home. I want you out by the time I get back."

    Monday night's viewers who tuned in to the wrenching dispute may speculate that after such an explosive argument, Jackson could vanish for a large chunk, if not the remainder, of the season.

    Co-showrunner North dropped a bombshell, however, hinting that the fan-favorite will return earlier than anticipated. He gushed over Taylor to TVLine, saying, "We absolutely adore Robert Taylor, and he and Austin we think are magic together," and added, "Robert and Kyle, Jackson and Franks, are also fantastic. We will see Robert again, in episode five - and in a unique way."

    Moving forward, there's also a grand scheme brewing for Jethro's confrontation with Hernandez. Fans will remember that Special Agent Jethro's sniper skills brought Hernandez down in the flagship NCIS series.

    Monreal, North's producing comrade, insisted on the villain's impact: "He is such a huge part of the canon of the show, and we definitely are adhering to that and servicing that."

    Monreal teased eager supporters, claiming, "So yes, there will be moments of Pedro Hernandez that I think our fans will find both satisfying and enlightening."

    NCIS: Origins continues Mondays on CBS.

