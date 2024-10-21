Open in App
    Angel Reese complaint heard as WNBA at risk of lockout season due to low salaries

    By Matthew Neschis,

    1 days ago

    The WNBA players union officially opted out of its current collective bargaining agreement on Monday - only a handful of days after Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese complained that the money she earns as a player fails to pay the bills.

    On the heels of the New York Liberty’s thrilling overtime win over the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) voted to pull out of the active CBA. The decision comes as players look to be presented with "a business model that reflects their true value, encompassing higher salaries, enhanced professional working conditions, expanded health benefits, and crucial investments needed for long-term growth."

    With the November 1 deadline to opt out of the current deal fast approaching, the union decided to pull the plug in hopes of reaching a new agreement with the league within the next year. If the two sides aren’t able to come to terms before the active CBA ends on October 31, 2025, the WNBA could be forced to enter a lockout after next season.

    Addressing the opt out, commissioner Cathy Engelbert said: “With the historic 2024 WNBA season now in the books, we look forward to working together with the players and the WNBPA on a new CBA that is fair for all and lays the foundation for growth and success for years to come.”

    As for why the WNBPA decided to renegotiate its deal with the league at this time, the union pointed to significant bumps in ratings, attendance and interest. Now in the midst of a growth period, the WNBA inked an 11-year media rights deal with Disney, Amazon Prime and NBC that has an annual value of $200 million.

    "This is a defining moment, not just for the WNBA, but for all of us who believe in progress. The world has evolved since 2020, and we cannot afford to stand still. If we stay in the current agreement, we fall behind,” WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike said in an official statement.

    “This is a new era, and we are ready to lead transformational change - change that goes beyond women's sports and sets a precedent for something greater. Opting out isn't just about bigger paychecks - it's about claiming our rightful share of the business we've built, improving working conditions, and securing a future where the success we create benefits today's players and the generations to come.

    “We're not just asking for a CBA that reflects our value; we're demanding it, because we've earned it."

    Just last week, Reese took to social media to take aim at the meagre $73,439 salary she received from the WNBA her rookie season. "I just hope y'all know, the WNBA don't pay my bills at all. I don't even think it pays one of my bills. Literally," the 22-year-old told her followers on Instagram Live.

    With a monthly rental payment of $8,000 on her apartment, Reese joked: "I'm living beyond my means!" The LSU-product added that her WNBA earnings isn’t even enough to cover “my car note,” later conceding that she “wouldn’t even be able to eat” and “wouldn’t be able to live” on her salary.

    Sawcy
    3h ago
    The last nail in the coffin.⚰️
    DONOTMAKEMEBLOCKYOU
    12h ago
    People read Angel Reese’s name and forgot to read the rest of the story. What a sorry bunch of people.
