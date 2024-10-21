What's in The Angel Reese Machine? Chicago Sky rookie leaves WNBA fans clamoring over mystery box

Angel Reese sparked excitement among WNBA fans by keeping the contents of "The Angel Machine," a one-day-only lime green Cash App mystery box, a secret . The buzz around the promotional box had fans speculating about what surprises might be inside, with a fan testing the machine and winning a game-worn jersey from the Chicago Sky rookie.

Located on W. Fulton St. & N. Sangamon St. in Chicago, the large, lime green box resembled a high school locker and featured an LCD screen. In partnership with Cash App, Reese promoted the event on social media, tweeting, "Come find out what's inside," drawing fans to the location.

The box was available until 8 p.m. ET for fans to try their luck. Chicago natives from the Chicago Sports Network documented their visit to the mystery box. They revealed one of its prizes as a game-worn jersey from Reese's jersey, though unspecified on which game the jersey was from.

Upon interacting with the box, which featured hi-resolution 16-bit graphics similar to those of an original Gameboy, fans pressed a button to see if they'd win a prize randomly. After an initial failed attempt, a second fan hit the jackpot and won Reese's jersey.

The machine's screen indicated that the prize had a rarity level of 1.5 out of 5, suggesting it was one of the lower-tier rewards from the machine. But the prize still delighted hoop fans, with the machine printing out a ticket that read, "This jersey won't make you play like Angel, but it will give you her swagger. Enjoy your thing, Angel Reese's jersey actually played in by her."

Reese responded to the video of the box winners on X by writing, "Ahh, [I] love this," followed by an angel and heart eyes emoji. WNBA fans then began to praise Reese for her marketability and brand deals, comparing them to her mentor and President of Reebok, Shaquille O'Neal.

The clever promotion left fans talking and eager to see what other surprises Reese and Cash App have in store. Guesses ranged from money due to Cash App's documented past of giving out funds to even Reese herself, as fans noticed the size of the box.

More testers of the box revealed winning tickets on TikTok, with a fan admitting that they visited the box five times. Hoping to win a PlayStation 5, the Tiktok user revealed that he won three times, including the jersey, a basketball used by Reese on the court, and a leather handbag that she previously wore on her shoulder.

Another fan on X shared their ticket of winning "Angel's crown," a crystal crown once worn on the Sky player's head. Reese and Cash App announced their official partnership the day the box was implemented.

“I established the Angel C. Reese Foundation to empower girls and future generations," said Reese. "And I’m thrilled that as part of this overall partnership, we will be able to collaborate with Cash App to renovate a basketball court in the city of my alma mater, Baton Rouge, a place and community that means so much to me personally.”