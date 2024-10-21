Open in App
    Body of 'kind and wonderful' wife found duct-taped and wrapped in plastic in closet after 'argument with husband'

    By Mataeo Smith,

    1 days ago

    Friends mourned the death of a woman who is believed to have been killed by her husband over an argument about the two's dead son that turned violent.

    The body of Lola Karabaeva, 61, was discovered in the closet of a house in Philadelphia's Bustleton neighborhood last week. Her body, according to the police, was duct-taped to a board and covered in plastic wrap. It is thought that she had been dead for a few days prior to her discovery.

    "This beautiful, kind and amazing woman was a true friend," loved ones wrote on a GoFundMe . "She was always ready to help others in spite of her personal tragedy with the loss of her son." It is said that Karabaeva's spouse, Vladimir Lushevskiy, killed her. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has charged him with obstruction, tampering with evidence, strangling, and murder .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0Ezd_0wGCOG2B00

    “Lola, she was the most sweetest lady you could ever meet,” said Alexander Polevich, who lives in the Bustleton neighborhood. “This whole neighborhood is shooken.” Investigators are looking into the possibility that Vladimir Lushevskiy killed Karabaeva following a disagreement regarding the disappearance and death of their son, Eugeniy "Eugene" Lushevskiy, who was 19 years old, during a hike in California 20 years ago.

    According to KCAL/KCBS archives, the 19-year-old went adventuring on Mount Baldy in Claremont, California, in 2004 while taking a year off from school.

    Eugene never returned from the peak. His video, which was discovered in his backpack and featured footage of snow-capped mountains, trees, and him conversing with a ski lift operator about going to a camping, was the only evidence of his whereabouts for several years. The video also showed Lushevskiy recording a campfire that was set up on the mountain during the night. However, it took years before a corpse was discovered.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WTVHg_0wGCOG2B00

    A documented report from the search and rescue teams of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department stated in 2011 that the human remains discovered during a 2010 search by West Valley Search and Rescue were determined to be the remains of Eugene Lushkevskiy.

    The majority of the initial search area has been re-examined throughout the years, consistently keeping "Eugene in mind," according to the report. The subject of Eugene's disappearance resurfaced in the summer of 2010. Bob Gattas from WVSAR and Corporal Whitten from Volunteer Forces discussed the one location on the mountain that teams could never explore from the ground because of the highly dangerous terrain.

    Given that Karabaeva was last seen on October 12, the day of their late son's birthday, investigators believe Vladimir Lushevskiy may have killed his wife on that day. The death of Karabaeva is classified as homicidal violence by the medical examiner's office.

    Comments / 11
    Add a Comment
    Bonnie 54
    9h ago
    she's with her son now
    Justice4all
    16h ago
    Not a day goes by a woman isn’t murdered by her “protector.” So they like to tell us anyway. Not a single day.
    View all comments
