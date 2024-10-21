Open in App
    Drake is 'ready and willing' for single Jennifer Lopez after her divorce from Ben Affleck

    By Tatiana Krisztina,

    1 days ago

    Drake is making Jennifer Lopez's hotline bling after she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

    The Canadian rapper has allegedly been waiting for Jennifer to become a single woman again. In August of this year, Jennifer filed for divorce from the Argo actor after two years of marriage .

    However, the divorce isn't final yet, as Ben and Jen are still currently going through divorce proceedings as they didn't have a prenup . But Jennifer is reportedly already in regular contact with Drake and the two have exchanged flirty messages.

    "As soon as she filed the papers, Drake reached out,” an insider told InTouch Weekly . “He was very sweet and told her what a fool Ben is for letting her get away, and then he quickly let her know he’s ready and willing to step in and satisfy her.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JxHBc_0wGCJsJU00

    Drake and Jenny from the Block have been romantically linked before. In 2016, the two were spotted kissing at a prom-themed party and shared photos of them getting cozy together on Instagram.

    Jennifer shared in February 2017 that the pair were "hanging out," but didn't elaborate further on their relationship. But now, insiders claim that the conversations between Jennifer and Drake are getting steamy between them.

    "They have their own history and a lot of chemistry, so it really did a lot to make her smile,” an insider shared. “Getting that kind of attention when she was feeling so low was exactly what she needed. Now they’re texting every day and things are getting hot.”

    Though it doesn't seem to be anything serious between the two, Jennifer recently spoke to Interview Magazine about wanting to focus on herself and not another man.

    "It’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself," she said. "Being in a relationship doesn’t define me."

    She continued: "I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, 'No, I’m actually good.'"

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Marta Hevia
    16h ago
    He already hit that a long time ago ...They were dating for a short while..
    princesspeach
    1d ago
    JLo can I come party with you
    View all comments
