P Diddy files request for gag order to silence 'shockingly prejudicial and false allegations' amid criminal case

Sean 'P Diddy' Combs has filed a request for a gag order to silence witnesses and lawyers from making "shockingly prejudicial and false allegations" to the media during his ongoing federal criminal case .

According to court documents obtained by The Mirror, P Diddy claimed that lawyers involved in criminal cases are prohibited from making unauthorized statements "related to the character or reputation of the accused." In this, Diddy went on to claim that several lawyers representing witnesses have made "shockingly prejudicial and false allegations of sexual assault and abuse of minors" to multiple news outlets.

According to the motion: “Each day that passes brings a fresh wave of publicity, often at the direction of accusers and their counsel, further prejudicing Mr. Combs’ right to a fair trial."

This comes as the 54-year-old rapper is currently being jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York, after facing federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy has pled not guilty to the criminal charges and has consistently denied the allegations against him and has maintained his innocence throughout.

Diddy attended a court hearing in Manhattan earlier this month during which the judge set his federal case for a trial on May 5, 2025. Prosecutor Emily Johnson said that they anticipate the case could last three weeks, but added that a superseding indictment could affect the length of the trial.

In addition to his federal charges, Diddy was also hit with a new wave of civil lawsuits this month. These suits included six victims who came forward with allegations of rape, sexual abuse and sexual assault. These six accusers are the first of the alleged 120 victims, 25 of which are minors, with claims against the producer. Their lawyer, Tony Buzbee, announced this earlier this month at a Houston press conference.

Speaking on Diddy's current allegations, Combs' attorney Erica Wolff said: "We cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors," and concluded: "He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

