Why Liam Payne was 'quietly dropped' by his record label before his tragic death

Liam Payne's record label reportedly cut ties with the singer just before his untimely passing, amid concerns that his new tunes wouldn't resonate with the One Direction crowd. The former boy band member met a tragic end after plummeting from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina at the age of 31.

Prior to his death, Universal Music is said to have "quietly dropped" Payne following his second album being shelved. His debut solo effort only managed a number 17 spot on the charts and quickly vanished from the Top 50.

Despite this setback, Payne was undeterred, aiming for more substantial achievement with his next music venture. However, word has it that the label wasn't thrilled with his musical direction, believing it wouldn’t appeal to the established One Direction fanbase.

An insider confided to the DailyMail: "Liam wanted to make the sort of music he enjoyed but his label believed it wouldn't win over 1D fans so there were disagreements about the way his brand should have been marketed."

Budget cuts were also alleged to factor into Payne’s release from the label. Gossip points toward online mockery playing a role in the decision to sever ties: "all the memes and jokes people made about him online" led his team to "His team saw that as a sign to jump ship," the source remarked, reports the Mirror .

Reportedly, while Payne wasn't financially reliant on a hit record, he felt compelled to match up to the triumphant solo careers of ex-bandmates like Harry Styles. The Mirror is seeking a response from Universal on the matter.

Niall Horan, the former One Direction sensation, has been left shattered by the untimely demise of his close pal Liam. In a poignant Instagram post, Niall broke his silence, calling Liam an "amazing friend" and sharing his profound grief.

His tribute read: "I'm absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam. It just doesn't feel real. Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure."

"All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness. We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever."

Recounting their last encounter with a heavy heart, Niall reflected on the sorrow of not knowing it would be their final goodbye. He added: "The bond and friendship we had doesn't happen often in a lifetime. I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn't know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It's heartbreaking. My love and condolences go out to Geoff, Karen, Ruth, Nicola and of course his son Bear. Thank you for everything, Payno. Love you brother. Nialler."