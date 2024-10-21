Open in App
    Joey Logano breaks silence after reaching NASCAR Championship 4 with shock win

    By Matthew Neschis & Joshua Mbu,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYUPX_0wG3iNJc00

    Joey Logano clinched a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 after snagging a win at the South Point 400 .

    The No. 22 Ford driver , who had previously faced doubts about his playoff prospects, soared to his third season win at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway - a track where he's no stranger to success. Previously triumphant here and having claimed pole position for the Pennzoil 400 in March, Logano started the race in 10th but seized the lead in the final six laps.

    He dashed across the finish line with a 0.662-second lead over Christopher Bell, who dominated for 155 laps only to end up in second place. Logano , reveling in his victory, reflected on the dramatic turnaround from last weekend's low to this triumphant high.

    "Oh my gosh. It's an incredible turn of events coming from what was at the end of last weekend and what it was like Sunday night after a couple hours after the race and to this Sunday," remarked Logano post-race. "This sport is just incredible. Things change, but what a team I've got."

    Last week, Logano's playoff hopes seemed to dim after he finished eighth at the Bank of America Roval 400, but his fortunes turned when Alex Bowman's car was disqualified for not meeting the post-race minimum weight requirement.

    Riding high from his victory in Vegas and securing a spot in the third round of the playoffs, Logano lavished praise on his team: "I stood out there at the start-finish line and it takes a total effort.

    "Obviously, the car had to be pretty good. It was solid, but when you think about what it takes to win a fuel mileage race, you've got to have a good engine."

    He continued, acknowledging the collective effort: "You've got to have good engineers calculating stuff. You've got to have good communication communicating what they see and being able to make sure that I only gave up the right amount of spots on the racetrack and trying to get to the 99 in front and keep the 20 behind. Coleman, Paul, Joe, Nick Hensley, our gas man making sure it's full."

    Logano didn't miss the chance to express his pride: "It takes everybody to do it, so we're in the Championship 4 again. I'm so proud of this team. We just find a way and that's what I'm most proud of. I said it as we entered this thing this week that we may be the underdogs, but I don't think so anymore."

    With this victory, Logano has secured his chance to vie for his third Cup Series title in the past seven seasons. The Team Penske driver previously clinched the championship in 2018 and 2022.

