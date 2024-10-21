Bubba Watson confirms next move after LIV Golf struggles and retirement hint

Bubba Watson has turned his attention to competing on the Asian Tour after the two-time Masters champion ended his season with LIV Golf on the wrong side of the drop zone.

Watson endured a tough time in 2024, which saw him finish the campaign below the drop line. It was first thought that the 45-year-old would be exempt from the drop due to his RangeGoats captaincy role, but LIV confirmed in the latter stages of the campaign that captains were able to be relegated.

Watson did reveal in the aftermath of his relegation in Chicago last month that he was able to make a return to the league in 2025 as a captain if accepted back by representatives of the RangeGoats franchise.

Mirror Sports has reached out to LIV Golf in regard to the future of Watson, who confirmed that an official decision is yet to be made. For now, the two-time Masters champion will turn his attention to the Asian Tour, after it was confirmed he would compete in the Indonesian Masters later this month.

"As everyone knows I have really enjoyed playing in tournaments overseas and so I am really excited about playing in Indonesia for the first time," Watson said of his entry. "I enjoy coming to Asia and soaking in the sights and sounds and also seeing the diverse mixture of players out here.

"The BNI Indonesian Masters plays a big part in The International Series, which provides a pathway onto the LIV Golf League. I'm a big believer in LIV Golf and I'm proud of the impact it has had on the game of golf worldwide."

Watson has previously opened up on the prospect of potentially stepping aside as a player if he was unable to contribute enough alongside his teammates. "I told my team if they don’t think I am good enough to play, they can kick me out and we will put another good golfer in my place," Watson claimed last August.

"I am going to play until they kick me out. I love helping the young guys. They are all trying to be better and also better at golf. I get to influence three golfers in life, they are all parents and young dads. I want to be there for them and if they have a problem, I want to be able to help them."

When it comes to any plans for retirement Watson revealed this year that he hopes to still be playing at 50. "The doctor always told me that the second year after my knee surgery is when I’ll hit my stride. This is that year," the RangeGoats skipper told Today's Golfer.

"Right now, we’re off to a good start, and with the way I’m training, maybe I can keep going until I’m 50. We saw Phil doing some good stuff and then winning a Major. I’m feeling energized but if I can get the right pieces in place and there’s a young guy coming through, I will happily step aside."