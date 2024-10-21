Open in App
    'My cheating ex and best friend are getting married and want me to go'

    By Paige Freshwater,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZzfi_0wFrc7u700

    A woman is baffled after her ex-boyfriend and best friend who became a couple following a betrayal, requested her attendance at their wedding .

    Despite moving on and having no remaining feelings for her ex Josh, 27, the woman declined his persistent invites, along with those of his fiancee, Ana, 25, and took to Reddit to express her confusion.

    She wrote: "I received a message from Ana, telling me that she and Josh were getting married and that they would like me to be a part of the wedding party. I replied 'Congratulations. No, thank you.' I had no feelings for Josh anymore and I'm even seeing someone else, but I don't want to celebrate the wedding of two people who betrayed me."

    "They were insistent. Josh also messaged me via a different number. Some of my friends also tried to convince me to come to the wedding. I firmly said no. Even my mum called me asking if I was going and when I said no, she sounded disappointed but she didn't push it. This is all just quite weird to me. Why would you want your ex-girlfriend/ex-best friend, the girl you cheated on, to be part of your wedding party? ".

    Despite repeatedly declining their invitation, the woman was continually 'harassed' by the couple who were desperate for her to attend. The bride's mother even got involved, pleading with her to reconsider and saying she would be greatly missed.

    She shared: "I firmly said that I would not be going. Her mum berated me, saying that I should let bygones be bygones and that I should be happy for her daughter.

    "I asked her if I cheated with Ana's boyfriend and then invited her to the wedding, would she convince Ana to go? She had no answer to this and I hung up."

    In search of advice on how to navigate this tricky situation, she added: "This is quite getting out of hand because I'm receiving more than 20-30 calls and texts a day from their friends and family about this wedding. Any advice on how to handle this? Also any insights on why they want me to go to their wedding? I don't think it's normal that they are very insistent."

    Responding to her post, one user commented: "They want you at the wedding to help relieve their own guilt they think it will make people think all is forgiven and forgotten when in reality no one will ever trust these two people with their partners or friends ever let them rot and if people go on and on cut contact with them too."

    Another user chimed in: "I suspect Ana doesn't have a lot of female friends. No one trusts her around their boyfriends. No one wants to be her bridesmaid. Ana made her bed, and now she can lay in it. They'll stop bugging you after the wedding. In the meantime, block."

    A third commenter weighed in, saying: "They want you at the wedding to rewrite history. They started their relationship in the worst possible way and probably think that if you're at the wedding it legitimises their start. They couldn't possibly have betrayed you if you were at their wedding."

    They continued, probing the situation with a question, "Out of interest have you asked them why they are so insistent? Part of me would want to go and ruin their day. Wear red. Tell stories about how they got together. But I'd probably just block them all, they're not worth the effort."

