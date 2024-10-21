Open in App
    My husband picked out baby name that will get our son bullied – he doesn't care

    By Zahna Eklund,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SeYKd_0wFrbtmb00

    No matter how deeply you're in love with a baby name , it won't fly if your other half isn't on board.

    There's an unwritten rule shared among expecting parents that it has to be two thumbs up or it's back to the drawing board, implying both parents need to agree on the chosen name.

    Of course, rules are made to bend, and couples can work out what suits them best, but this tip seems pretty solid as far as naming goes. But one woman is struggling because her hubby just doesn't get the 'two yeses, it's a no' policy.

    He's dead set on a name for their future boy and won't consider her feelings towards it—despite her strong disapproval.

    According to a Reddit post, the couple isn't even expecting yet but got into discussing potential baby names. Her partner is all fired up about the name Yves; he's got no French roots, he just fancies the name.

    Meanwhile, the Korean-American woman wants nothing to do with it. She's endured enough ridicule in the US for her unique Korean middle name during school days and fears their child might face similar teasing.

    Her childhood experience, combined with how her brother was mocked for his hybrid Korean-English first name, has left her extra cautious. She laments, "I'm probably more sensitive to this than others because I'm Korean and have a Korean middle name that I used to hate as a kid. It wasn't even my first name, but kids would find out and make fun of it. My brother has a Korean-English first name that my parents made up, and he also was made fun of."

    The woman tried to explain her concerns to her husband, insisting that people would "learn how to pronounce it". However, when she expressed her fear of her future children experiencing the same schoolyard teasing she did, her husband dismissed it as "not a big deal".

    She added: "He genuinely believes that being made fun of because of your name is not a big deal. It honestly upsets me so much. Can others please chime in, or is he actually right? Yves would be a great name for a boy that most people would recognise and pronounce correctly? " The post sparked a debate among commenters. While many thought the name Yves was perfectly suitable for an American child, they agreed that if she wasn't comfortable with it, then the couple should consider other options.

    One person commented: "Sorry, I actually think it's a fine name. I know Yves, and he doesn't have any problems with his name, as far as I'm aware. He's Australian of east Asian descent, possibly Korean, so he's in a similar situation as your potential child. Having said that, when both parents are present, both get a say in naming a child. A name that is disliked by one parent should be removed from consideration."

    Another person chimed in: "I think it's a very beautiful name, but in America, it will absolutely be uncommon and unlikely for people to pronounce correctly on the first try. Also, I know you said you're not thinking about kids currently, but either way it's a 'two yes' situation on baby names. There are a lot of beautiful names out there that will match both of your specifications."

    Henry John
    3h ago
    If a husband dismisses you on something so important is not worth living with.
    raven
    4h ago
    they don't have a baby yet. who say they are going to be together, if you make it in your marriage for five years? You are lucky to save your drama when you have a baby. What you name it is your business. I can care less as long as it is healthy. That's what counts good luck
    View all comments
