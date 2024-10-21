Open in App
    'I banned my mom from wedding day after she brought uninvited guest as plus one'

    By Zahna Eklund,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05O6Ze_0wFq1R0h00

    You want your mom by your side when you tie the knot - but not if she's the one causing problems.

    A wedding is a time for family and friends to come together and celebrate two people who are committed to spending the rest of their lives together.

    Most of the time, brides and grooms want their nearest and dearest present for the occasion - especially their parents and any siblings they might have. But one groom said his wedding didn't quite go to plan after he was forced to remove his own mom from the ceremony because of the person she decided to bring as her plus one.

    The man explained he gave his parents both a plus one as they are no longer together, but instead of bringing her new husband, his mom brought someone much worse - the man's former girlfriend. In a post on Reddit, the groom explained he began dating his now-wife - whom he gave the fake name June - about three years ago, but his mom never liked her because she believed he should have stayed with his former girlfriend, Margo.

    He had a five-year relationship with Margo but was convinced to leave her when his friends and his sister showed him how "controlling and manipulative" she was. When the man announced he was marrying June, his mum was "suspiciously" calm about the whole thing, but the man believed she was just "finally accepting" that he was happy.

    That was until the day of the wedding. He recounted: "After the ceremony, June and I went to take pictures and then met back with everyone we invited to the reception, which was pretty big. When we got there, my sister and June's best friend ran up to us in a panic. Before they even said anything, I spotted it. My mom was at the table with my dad, my dad's wife, and Margo."

    In a fit of rage, he confronted his mother and Margo, demanding they leave his wedding.

    His friends eventually escorted them out, but not before his mother called Margo his "soulmate" and accused his wife of "getting in the way of true love". Now facing backlash from his family for ejecting his mom from "her only son's wedding" - despite her attendance at the ceremony and only being ousted during the reception - the groom is left questioning his decision.

    However, online supporters reassured him that he did the right thing. One commenter expressed: "She tried to spoil your special day, and you had every right to ask her to leave. Kudos to June for supporting you so things remained calm and you were able to still enjoy the day. I wonder how all these 'relatives' would feel if your mum had pulled that on them?"

    Another chimed in: "It wasn't Margo who disrespected and violated your trust, although why she would look like a loser and go is something else. Your mother treated you and your wife with contempt and should have absolutely been thrown out. Actions have consequences, this was hers. Totally deserved it."

    Judi Conner
    1d ago
    Good job
