Liam Payne was 'hurt' after being dropped by record label before singer's tragic death

Liam Payne felt "hurt" by his record label's decision to drop him before his untimely death , according to reports.

The former One Direction star sadly died last week at the age of 31 after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel while vacationing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Liam had recorded a follow-up to his 2019 debut album LP1 prior to his death.

The song, Teardrops, was released in March this year but failed to chart . This reportedly led to concerns at Universal Music that his new direction wouldn't resonate with his fanbase following his time in One Direction.

A source revealed: "Liam wanted to make the sort of music he enjoyed but his label believed it wouldn't win over 1D fans so there were disagreements about the way his brand should have been marketed." The source also pointed to industry-wide cutbacks.

"The entire music industry is making cuts and restructuring to cut costs so Universal decided to drop Liam quietly and invest in other artists," they told The Daily Mail . The source added: "He didn't need the money because he was wealthy, but yes it did hurt him because he was under constant pressure to compete with the other guys in the band."

Liam had shared insights into his second solo album at a fan event, emphasizing the personal nature of his work. He said: "This time, the scariest part is that every one of these songs is a story from my life. And they’re really close to me. I hope people feel that through every song, that I actually felt whatever it is you’re feeling right now listening to this."

He further stated: "We’ve rewritten a lot of these songs based off the idea of where we’re going with this and also how I’m feeling as a person. I used to show up to sing a song, then go. Absolutely not this time. We’re going to have fun with this."

