Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Mirror US

    Liam Payne was 'hurt' after being dropped by record label before singer's tragic death

    By Scarlett O'Toole,

    2 days ago

    Liam Payne felt "hurt" by his record label's decision to drop him before his untimely death , according to reports.

    The former One Direction star sadly died last week at the age of 31 after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel while vacationing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Liam had recorded a follow-up to his 2019 debut album LP1 prior to his death.

    The song, Teardrops, was released in March this year but failed to chart . This reportedly led to concerns at Universal Music that his new direction wouldn't resonate with his fanbase following his time in One Direction.

    A source revealed: "Liam wanted to make the sort of music he enjoyed but his label believed it wouldn't win over 1D fans so there were disagreements about the way his brand should have been marketed." The source also pointed to industry-wide cutbacks.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RwDd9_0wFKJbYW00

    "The entire music industry is making cuts and restructuring to cut costs so Universal decided to drop Liam quietly and invest in other artists," they told The Daily Mail . The source added: "He didn't need the money because he was wealthy, but yes it did hurt him because he was under constant pressure to compete with the other guys in the band."

    Liam had shared insights into his second solo album at a fan event, emphasizing the personal nature of his work. He said: "This time, the scariest part is that every one of these songs is a story from my life. And they’re really close to me. I hope people feel that through every song, that I actually felt whatever it is you’re feeling right now listening to this."

    He further stated: "We’ve rewritten a lot of these songs based off the idea of where we’re going with this and also how I’m feeling as a person. I used to show up to sing a song, then go. Absolutely not this time. We’re going to have fun with this."

    Click here to follow the Mirror US on Google News to stay up to date with all the latest news, sport and entertainment stories.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Liam Payne was 'extremely overwhelmed' by ex-fiancée's accusations before his death
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Liam Payne's heartbreaking final post minutes before tragic death - 'it's very tough'
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Liam Payne's 'body position' indicates his state of consciousness during fatal fall from hotel balcony
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Playboy model Veronika Murashkina dies at 31 while desperately waiting for lung transplant
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Niall Horan looks devastated as he's seen for first time since Liam Payne's tragic death
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Anna Nicole Smith's Teen Daughter Dannielynn Is Unrecognizable After Sudden Style Change
    Parade2 days ago
    Sylvester Stallone, 78, goes viral with unique dancing video
    Fox News2 days ago
    Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy pictured after police question Argentina escorts
    themirror.com1 day ago
    Zendaya channels Cher's 1972 look in daring cut-out gown at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Webb telescope captures extremely bright objects baffling scientists because they shouldn't be there
    The Mirror US23 hours ago
    Jennifer Lopez’s Crop Top And Ballet Shoes ‘Not Sophisticated’
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Cheryl said she'd found 'man of her dreams' after Liam Payne split before his death
    The Mirror US14 hours ago
    Houston girl, 17, shot multiple times in parking lot after getting in argument with man
    The Mirror US15 hours ago
    Horror as Walmart worker, 19, found dead inside store after 'large baking oven' incident
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old with Celebrities Present at VMAs Afterparty
    Business Times1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Special needs Detroit man, 26, battling tumor shot dead by own mom who then killed herself
    The Mirror US9 hours ago
    Gardening expert shares 'go-to favorite' vegetable to plant in October to grow it next year
    The Mirror US23 hours ago
    Liam Payne’s dad refuses to leave his body’s side as he’s ‘determined to accompany him home’ to Britain
    The US Sun2 days ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Taylor Swift's Ups And Downs With Liam Payne
    The List5 days ago
    Baywatch star Michael Newman dies aged 68 from 'heart complications' after battle with Parkinson’s
    The Mirror US22 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Blac Chyna says 'yes' and gets engaged to boyfriend Derrick Milano
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Fans Shocked by Ariana Grande's 'Audacity' After Halloween Queen Elvira Details 'Disrespectful' Encounter
    Parade2 days ago
    Missing student was likely crushed and incinerated at waste disposal plant after passing out in trash
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Justin Bieber's heartbreaking wordless tribute to Liam Payne after One Direction star's death
    The Mirror US1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy