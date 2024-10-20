Open in App
    Kate Middleton looked 'nervous' when asked about her family in unearthed interview

    By Matt Davies & Emily Hodgkin & Samantha Ibrahim,

    2 days ago
    Kate Middleton showed signs of " tension " when her family was mentioned during an ITV interview, according to a body language expert. The Channel 5 documentary titled Kate: In Her Own Words featured two experts analyzing Prince William and Kate's engagement interview from 2010 with ITV.

    When interviewer Tom Bradby brought up Kate's "close-knit family," she acknowledged the importance of family to her and expressed her desire for a "happy family" with William. However, body language specialist Judi James noticed signs of stress in Kate, suggesting that the topic of her own family made her "nervous."

    Judi commented: "We can see there are signs of tension from Kate. Her family is mentioned and this seems to make her more nervous than actually speaking about the royals."

    During the interview, Tom asked about the reactions of their parents upon hearing of the engagement. William shared his dilemma over whether to ask Kate's father for permission first.

    He concluded that since he might refuse, it was wiser to propose to Kate initially so her dad couldn't "really say no." However, according to Judi, this part of the conversation left Kate "feeling a little bit awkward," reports Cambridgeshire Live, reports the Irish Star .

    Judi observed: "We can see her swallow. She sucks her lips in and that usually is a sign of a lack of desire to talk at that particular point, maybe feeling a little bit awkward, maybe even a little bit anxious."

    She elaborated: "We begin to see a finger tap. Now, a finger tap usually means a little bit of impatience and I'd probably prefer you to move on from this particular subject."

    Mike Carter, another body language specialist, pointed out that Kate also displays hesitation and is "very cautious," noting that the princess licked her lips, which he saw as a tell-tale sign of anxiety. During an interview, the Prince and Princess of Wales alluded to their family's future, with William expressing they'll "take it one step at a time," but they "obviously" desire a larger family.

    Coming from her own close-knit brood, Kate is the daughter of Carole and Michael Middleton and sibling to Pippa and James, and now also a mother to three children with William: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

    janet mortvedt
    20h ago
    you people are so disgusting. think you know so much. why can't you just leave these people alone?
    Bran Hamo
    1d ago
    someone show me bad Pop up? it's not really blue berry?
