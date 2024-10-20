Brian Thomas Jr shows superstar potential by torching New England Patriots ace Christian Gonzalez

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had very little to be happy about this season, but t he emergence of rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is something to cling onto.

The 22-year-old former LSU standout has made a sensational start to his NFL career, and he continued his form with an explosive first-half performance for the Jags against the New England Patriots at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Drake Maye had the Patriots rolling early on, racing into a 10-0 lead. The 1-5 Jags were in desperate need of a spark, and Thomas provided it. He profited from some miscommunication in the Patriots' secondary to haul in a seven-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to narrow the deficit.

What followed was a display of incredible athleticism and ball skills. The momentum had started to tip into the Jags' favor when the Patriots' third series ended with a three-and-out, and Thomas made sure his team cashed in.

The 23rd-overall pick in April's draft burned Christian Gonzalez on a deep route and snagged a perfectly thrown deep ball from Lawrence. The coverage from Gonzalez – one of the premier young cornerbacks in the league – was good, but Thomas had he speed to get half a step clear of his man and clung on as the Pats' defender tried to break it up.

The catch was good for a 58-yard gain, setting the Jags up in plus territory and they duly cashed in with a Tank Bigsby rushing score. By then, Maye and the Patriots' offense' had stalled their woes were compounded by a 97-yard punt return touchdown by Parker Washington.

The Pats were flagged for creeping into the neutral zone on the kick, allowing Jacksonville to go for two from the one-yard line. No-one was open when Lawrence dropped back to pass, but Thomas escaped from the coverage of Gonzalez once again to make a toe-tap catch in the endzone, giving the Jags a 22-10 lead at the interval.

By the end of the third quarter, Thomas had five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown, taking him to four touchdowns on the season as he moves into contention for Offensive Rookie of the Year recognition.

The Jags' hopes of salvaging their season remain slim despite heading towards victory to move to 2-5. But in Thomas, they have found a player to build around. His chemistry with Lawrence has developed rapidly and they should be the pillars of this offense for years to come.