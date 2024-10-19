Open in App
    Angel Reese greatness summed up after WNBA Finals moment with future clear

    By Joshua Mbu,

    2 days ago

    Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese says she's living her dream after seeing herself in a commercial during Game 4 of the 2024 WNBA Finals.

    Reese , who was drafted seventh overall by the Sky out of LSU, enjoyed a record-breaking season with rebounds. However, she was unable to help Chicago reach the WNBA playoffs after suffering a wrist injury in the final few weeks of the regular season.

    Nonetheless, Reese continued to watch the playoffs, and she's enjoyed the four-game Finals series between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx thus far. "Seeing myself in commercials while watching the WNBA finals is a dream," she said.

    The Lynx won Game 4 82-80, forcing the Finals with the Liberty to a fifth and final fixture - a winner-takes-all game with the championship on the line. "GAME 5. YESSSSS," Reese added.

    • Reese also revealed that her WNBA salary isn't enough to cover her bills. She earned just over $73,000 last season with the Sky - but has brand deals with the likes of Reebok and Beats. To boost her balance, like many of her WNBA rivals, she'll take part in the Unrivalled League during the off-season, earning a minimum salary of almost $100,465.

    Reese's rent and bills cost north of $7,000 per month. "I’m living beyond my means," said Reese. "Hating pays them bills, baby. I just hope you know the WNBA don’t pay my bills at all. I don't even think it pays one of my bills, literally.

    "I'm trying to figure out my rent for where I stay at. I'm going to do the math. I'm living beyond my means! Babe, if y’all thought… That WNBA check don’t pay a thing. Did that even pay my car note?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPHSx_0wDQBOzd00

    "I wouldn’t even be able to eat a sandwich with that. I wouldn’t even be able to eat. I wouldn’t be able to live."

    Reese is one of the biggest names in the new 3-on-3 women's league. The league will run from Jan. to March and Reese is excited to stay in Miami. "Being able to be in Miami from January to March, not having to go overseas," Reese told reporters in August.

    "Nobody wants to go overseas. A lot of us never want to have to go overseas, but some people do have to go overseas unfortunately, so being able to make six figures within three months, being able to be housed in Miami, just being able to get better. ... I'm excited for it."

    Race Bannon
    23h ago
    🤮🖕🤮🖕🤮🖕🤮🖕🤮🖕
    TryMe
    2d ago
    Keep getting that money Angel.
