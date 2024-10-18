Princess Charlotte's 'adorable' reaction to making brother Prince George laugh

During a 2022 visit to Cardiff in anticipation of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee , Princess Charlotte's playful music conducting sparked an endearing reaction from her brother, Prince George , as captured in a viral TikTok video. The Royal siblings were accompanying their parents, now known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, to Cardiff Castle for the significant celebration.

There, they engaged with performers and staff partaking in a concert commemorating Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign . A TikTok user recently reposted the adorable footage, titling it: "They're such a cute older sibling duo".

The clip has since garnered over 20K likes and been shared more than 300 times. In the video, Princess Charlotte is seen enthusiastically waving her hands as if conducting an orchestra.

When she catches Prince George's gaze, she breaks into laughter before turning to her father, Prince William. After sharing a giggle with George, she continues to laugh heartily while still pretending to lead the orchestra. One TikTok admirer commented: "I love this friendship they have.", reports the Express .

Another said, "They are the cutest siblings", and yet another fan declared, "I AM OBSESSED WITH THEM". It was later revealed by the Princess of Wales that Charlotte is learning the piano and Prince George is taking electric guitar lessons.

Throughout 2022, the late Queen and members of the Royal Family embarked on a nationwide tour, participating in various engagements to commemorate her historic jubilee. The main jubilee concert, Platinum Party at the Palace, took place at Buckingham Palace on June 4.

On June 5, street parties erupted across the UK, as neighbors came together for food and fun to celebrate the landmark event. During their visit to Cardiff, the Royal siblings made their first official visit to Wales, as stated by Kensington Palace.

As the future king and his sister joined their parents on a walkabout, they collected bouquets of flowers from Royal enthusiasts. On February 6, 2022, Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms, and the Commonwealth.

This culminated in a four-day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.