Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Mirror US

    Liam Payne's 'battle' with ex Cheryl over big parenting decision for son Bear, 7, exposed

    By Nia Dalton & Ellie Hook,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKHQ8_0wBum4TF00

    Liam Payne has co-parented his son Bear with his ex, Cheryl Cole, since their split in 2018 . But tragedy struck when Liam fell from the third floor of an Argentine hotel on Wednesday.

    His life was abruptly cut short after he reportedly plummeted about 14 meters into a courtyard of the Casa Sur Palermo hotel around 5pm local time, sustaining fatal injuries . The cause of the fall that led to Liam's untimely death is still shrouded in mystery .

    At age 31, Liam leaves behind his family and his seven-year-old son Bear, who was born to him and Cheryl in 2017 when he was just 23.

    Cheryl took to Instagram on March 25, 2017, to announce the birth of their baby boy with a heartfelt post featuring Liam cradling the newborn.

    Expressing their joy, she wrote: "On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts."

    She went on to add: "We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever."

    Before settling on the name Bear, they debated whether to choose a traditional or more modern name for their son. However, during a 2017 interview with Total Access, Liam discussed the story behind his son's unique name, sharing: "It was like an internal battle. I wanted a more traditional name and she wanted a name that was more unusual. And the reason she chose Bear in the end was because Bear is a name that when you leave a room, you won't forget. And I like that. When I look at him, he's just Bear."

    Initially, Liam wasn't convinced, saying, "At first, I wasn't really having it. I was like, 'I'm not really sure. I don't really understand'. Now, I look at him and he's Bear. You become your name as you get older anyway."

    In a later conversation with James Corden, Liam shared that one of the midwives at Bear's birth had referred to him as 'Bear' in the delivery room due to his loud crying and the name stuck. Given their celebrity status, Liam and his partner, Cheryl, made a conscious decision not to share pictures of Bear's face publicly.

    However, in 2020, Liam revealed that his then-three-year-old son bore a strong resemblance to him, saying, "He looks exactly like me, which is very strange. When family members see baby pictures of me now, they say, 'Oh wow, Bear looks really great there! '"

    In 2018, one year after welcoming Bear into the world, the couple announced they would go their separate ways after over two years together but committed to amicably co-parenting. The public was informed with a heartfelt statement: "We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world, and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate this together."

    Fast-forward to 2022, when the father opened up about seizing every moment he can get with his son Bear, stating: "I see him two times a week, three times a week sometimes. And I make sure when I see him, he has 100 percent of my time. I make sure that I'm not on my phone or d---ing around somewhere else. So, I like to give him those moments and it's important, he needs that in his life, he needs his dad in his life, and I'm happy he looks at me like a superhero, and I'm hoping to keep it that way."

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Liam Payne's Baby Mama Cheryl 'Can’t Stop Weeping' Over 1D Star’s Death Aged 31: 'She is Utterly Inconsolable and Feared the Worst For Him Months' Before Balcony Fall
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Liam Payne told ex-fiancee Maya Henry 'I'm gonna die' as he contacted her in final weeks
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Haunting Final Photo Shows One Direction’s Liam Payne Just Prior To Death
    Wide Open Country3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Eerie Photo of Liam Payne on Ledge Resurfaces
    Heavy.com2 days ago
    Goldie Hawn Makes Rare Appearance With Grandkids and Kurt Russell on Red Carpet: See Photos
    Closer Weekly19 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Florida Man Who Evacuated During Hurricane Milton Returns Home To Find An Alligator Moved Into His Pool
    BroBible3 days ago
    Matt Damon not happy with Ben Affleck's 'cruel' and 'unwarranted' divorce behavior
    The Mirror US25 days ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent2 days ago
    Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Boyfriend Ken Urker Admits That Their Pregnancy ‘Was Very Much Too Soon’
    In Touch Weekly2 days ago
    Liam Payne Told Hotel Guest He Was 'F----- Up' Because He Was 'in a Boy Band' 30 Minutes Before Falling to His Death
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy1 day ago
    TMZ, that graphic Liam Payne photo and the damage it caused
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Courteney Cox Says She’s Never Been to Jennifer Aniston’s Home Without Smelling This Scent
    People1 day ago
    Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi ‘Having to Go to Extreme Measures’ to Care for Chicken Flock
    In Touch Weekly1 day ago
    Terry Bradshaw has already made his feelings on Aaron Rodgers perfectly clear
    The Mirror US5 hours ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Katy Perry Hit With Another Crisis: Singer’s $15Million Mansion Devastated By Water Leak — As Her Music Career Drowns
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Liam Payne’s close friend says ‘misguided’ star was ‘so ill in ways he couldn’t beat’
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Liam Payne's 'body position' indicates his state of consciousness during fatal fall from hotel balcony
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Paramedic, 27, Didn’t Respond to 911 Call. He Died After Partner Found Him Unresponsive in Station Bedroom
    People3 days ago
    Liam Payne’s Ex-Fiancée Was Warned the ‘Whole World’ Would ‘Blame’ Her for Something Happening to Payne
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet2 days ago
    General Hospital star confirms they're leaving the show and teases a new role
    The Mirror US16 hours ago
    Guest at hotel where Liam Payne died heard 'violent scream' moments before star was found dead
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    My husband said he loved me the day we met online – but when I finally moved countries to be with him, he gave me an STI
    The US Sun6 days ago
    New Jersey detective shot dead in own home after unknown men kick down door and open fire
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Liam Payne 'offered woman $20K' giving unexpected five-word reason behind generosity
    The Mirror US1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy