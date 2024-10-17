Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy explains why she left him alone in Argentina before his death

Tragedy struck as Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy , took to social media to explain her early departure from Argentina before the former One Direction star 's untimely death. The devastating news of Liam's passing was made public on Wednesday.

He had been vacationing in Buenos Aires with Kate when he tragically fell from the third floor of a hotel. It is understood that Kate was not present at the time of his fall.

Liam Payne rose to fame as a member of the globally renowned band One Direction, which was formed on The X Factor in 2011 under the guidance of Simon Cowell, alongside Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan.

The couple had extended their stay in Argentina following Liam's attendance at Niall's concert. However, Kate expressed her eagerness to return home after what was initially planned as a five-day trip turned into two weeks.

In a TikTok video, she candidly shared her feelings: "I was so ready to leave. Love South America, but I hate staying in one place for too long and we were supposed to be there for five days, turned into two weeks and I was just like, 'I need to go home.'", reports the Mirror .

While Liam decided to remain in Argentina, Kate did not disclose the reason for his choice. She instead highlighted her luxurious flight experience back to Florida, complete with a steak meal.

Her TikTok also featured her boarding pass, humorously noting that her seat number was "1D," reminiscent of her boyfriend's famous band. Additionally, Kate revealed that she typically travels with a Squishmellow plush toy but had left it with Liam.

Tragedy struck about 48 hours after a disturbing social media post when Liam was found dead following a fall from the third floor of his hotel room. Emergency services, including police, firefighters, and ambulances, swarmed outside the hotel building where Liam met his untimely end.

Reports indicated that police responded to an incident involving a man behaving aggressively at the hotel, potentially under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A body was discovered in the hotel's internal patio, with the call to authorities being made by the hotel manager.

It is thought that Liam fell from a height of roughly 13 or 14 meters, sustaining catastrophic injuries that were "very serious injuries incompatible with life."

Alberto Crescenti, the spokesman for the City ambulance service, suggested the fall was closer to 40 meters, resulting in "severe injuries which were incompatible with life."

The local ambulance manager detailed the grisly scene to TN: "At 17.04 through the 911 integrated public safety system, we were alerted of a person who was in an internal courtyard of the management of a south house hotel."

He further explained that "At 17.11 a SAME team arrived and verified the death of this man and later we found out that he was a singer in a musical group. Unfortunately, he had injuries that were incompatible with life, as a result of his fall, so we had to confirm his death, there was no possibility of resuscitation."