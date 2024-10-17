Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Mirror US

    Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy explains why she left him alone in Argentina before his death

    By Aisha Nozari & Jessica Gibb,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9R9s_0wANtkQv00

    Tragedy struck as Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy , took to social media to explain her early departure from Argentina before the former One Direction star 's untimely death. The devastating news of Liam's passing was made public on Wednesday.

    He had been vacationing in Buenos Aires with Kate when he tragically fell from the third floor of a hotel. It is understood that Kate was not present at the time of his fall.

    Liam Payne rose to fame as a member of the globally renowned band One Direction, which was formed on The X Factor in 2011 under the guidance of Simon Cowell, alongside Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan.

    The couple had extended their stay in Argentina following Liam's attendance at Niall's concert. However, Kate expressed her eagerness to return home after what was initially planned as a five-day trip turned into two weeks.

    In a TikTok video, she candidly shared her feelings: "I was so ready to leave. Love South America, but I hate staying in one place for too long and we were supposed to be there for five days, turned into two weeks and I was just like, 'I need to go home.'", reports the Mirror .

    While Liam decided to remain in Argentina, Kate did not disclose the reason for his choice. She instead highlighted her luxurious flight experience back to Florida, complete with a steak meal.

    Her TikTok also featured her boarding pass, humorously noting that her seat number was "1D," reminiscent of her boyfriend's famous band. Additionally, Kate revealed that she typically travels with a Squishmellow plush toy but had left it with Liam.

    Tragedy struck about 48 hours after a disturbing social media post when Liam was found dead following a fall from the third floor of his hotel room. Emergency services, including police, firefighters, and ambulances, swarmed outside the hotel building where Liam met his untimely end.

    Reports indicated that police responded to an incident involving a man behaving aggressively at the hotel, potentially under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A body was discovered in the hotel's internal patio, with the call to authorities being made by the hotel manager.

    It is thought that Liam fell from a height of roughly 13 or 14 meters, sustaining catastrophic injuries that were "very serious injuries incompatible with life."

    Alberto Crescenti, the spokesman for the City ambulance service, suggested the fall was closer to 40 meters, resulting in "severe injuries which were incompatible with life."

    The local ambulance manager detailed the grisly scene to TN: "At 17.04 through the 911 integrated public safety system, we were alerted of a person who was in an internal courtyard of the management of a south house hotel."

    He further explained that "At 17.11 a SAME team arrived and verified the death of this man and later we found out that he was a singer in a musical group. Unfortunately, he had injuries that were incompatible with life, as a result of his fall, so we had to confirm his death, there was no possibility of resuscitation."

    Comments / 74
    Add a Comment
    Sheba Gemini
    18h ago
    Someone pushed or threw him off hotel cover up
    2728
    1d ago
    She will regret her actions forever. You f’ing don’t leave a guy messed up on drugs. Shame on her
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Liam Payne's agonizing post about girlfriend Kate Cassidy before he 'jumped' to his death
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Liam Payne's heartbreaking final post minutes before tragic death - 'it's very tough'
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    One of Liam Payne's last social posts before death was a 'cry for help'
    The Mirror US15 hours ago
    'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Star Dies After Stabbing
    Mens Journal23 days ago
    Haunting Final Photo Shows One Direction’s Liam Payne Just Prior To Death
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    Bill Belichick, 72, and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Headed for Marriage, Source Claims: 'He Wants to Be With Her All of the Time'
    OK Magazine3 days ago
    Liam Payne's 'body position' indicates his state of consciousness during fatal fall from hotel balcony
    The Mirror USlast hour
    Names of Nine of Sean Combs's alleged accomplices have finally dropped
    Virginia's Blue Ridge Voice2 days ago
    TMZ Criticized for Publishing Photo of Liam Payne’s Body
    Consequence (formerly Consequence Of Sound)2 days ago
    Hailey Bieber distance herself and newborn from parents amid family tensions
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Liam Payne Shared Heartbreaking Message on Son Bear, 7, Before His Death
    E! News2 days ago
    Rapper Cardi B Claims She’ll ‘Never, Ever Drink Again’ After Going Overboard At 32nd Birthday Party
    uInterview.com1 day ago
    Kate Cassidy’s final Instagram post with Liam Payne has fans in tears as they say ‘he looks so happy’
    The US Sun1 day ago
    TMZ, that graphic Liam Payne photo and the damage it caused
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite14 hours ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story22 hours ago
    Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in sideways selfie
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI1 day ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US16 hours ago
    TV News Legend Dies From Alzheimer’s Disease Complications: George Negus Was 82
    PopCulture2 days ago
    Liam Payne appeared unconscious when he plummeted from balcony — and 2 women had been in room before death: autopsy
    New York Post1 day ago
    Tragic Liam Payne Branded Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Most Evil' Before 45Ft Balcony Plunge Death: One Direction Singer Admitted He Was 'A Little Bit Fearful of That Man'
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Eerie Photo of Liam Payne on Ledge Resurfaces
    Heavy.com1 day ago
    TMZ defends Liam Payne 'body' pictures leak despite 'deplorable' accusations
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Liam Payne suffered 'devastating' setback just days before he 'jumped from hotel balcony'
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com8 hours ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent23 hours ago
    Liam Payne horrified fans by standing on ledge of high-rise building in dangerous stunt 10 years ago
    New York Post2 days ago
    Niall Horan looks devastated as he's seen for first time since Liam Payne's tragic death
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Eva Mendes breaks down in tears while revealing she is trying to stop 'yelling' at her and Ryan Gosling's daughters
    HOLAUSA1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy