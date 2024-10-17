Walmart uses 13 words in corporate announcement to drive pet owners into stores

Walmart continued its venture into the pet business this week with a very effective 13-word sentence within a corporate announcement, using Americans' love for their pets as a force to drive sales.

The announcement, which read: "The pet category continues to be one of the most dynamic in retail, with a projected annual spending growth of 7% by 2030 and household expenses expected to reach $1,445 per pet by 2026. Veterinary services are now the second largest pet spending category after consumables and is expected to see continued growth as pet owners prioritize their pets’ wellbeing.”

The retail giant announced early October that it was shuttering the doors on its medical clinics and expanding the Pet Services Center in five cities over the next month. Two are set to open in Georgia and three others in Arizona following the overwhelming success of a test effort in Dallas, Georgia.

Walmart intends to be a total one-stop-shop when it comes to pet care. The plan is to “widen access to affordable in-person and virtual veterinary care, pet prescription delivery, grooming services, pet food and supplies, all in one convenient experience for pet owners.”

Kaitlyn Shadiow, vice president of merchandising for pets at Walmart US, said: “Walmart understands that pets are family, and we’re proud to be a trusted destination for our pet parents.

Whether shopping in-stores or online, Walmart offers a differentiated omnichannel experience and a wide assortment of offerings – from products and prescriptions to services – available at our Every Day Low Prices to make pet care affordable and convenient. We’re excited to bring Walmart Pet Service centers to more markets and help meet our customers’ pet needs in one convenient destination.”

Click here to follow the Mirror US on Google News to stay up to date with all the latest news, sports and entertainment stories

The pet care business expanded during the Covid-19 pandemic and has continued to grow rapidly ever since. Early this year, the US Census Bureau and Forbes released statistics showing a massive growth in the American pet industry. The report said 66% of American households, 86.9 million homes, own at least one pet.

The figure was 56% in 1988. One third of US residents own more than one pet. Interestingly, just 40% of American homes have children under 18, a decreased from 48% in 2002, the Census Bureau reported.

A bit more than half of American pet owners said they consider their animals to be as much a part of their family as blood relatives. Walmart has big plans to capitalize on the pet craze that shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.