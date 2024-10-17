One of America's most spectacular state parks is often called 'Grand Canyon of the East'

New York's massive Letchworth State Park, often called the Grand Canyon of the East , is easily one of the most beautiful state parks in the nation.

The picturesque area, almost as big as Manhattan with 14,350 acres, is home to some of the most awe-inspiring landscapes and a gorgeous forest gorge complete with waterfalls. Letchworth is packed with more than a century of history as well as wildlife like American Woodcocks and bald eagles that reside in its bird conservation area. Hikers have 66 miles worth of trails to explore and a plethora of paths to choose from .

The trails may be challenging but they offer a great reward: the scenic landscapes you find along the way or at the end. The 14-mile-long Letchworth State Park Gorge Trail has multiple waterfalls one can enjoy and the mile-long Autism Nature Trail caters to neurodivergent hikers and is also wheelchair accessible.

Autism Nature Trail was designed by a panel experts who heeded advice from Temple Grandin, an acclaimed autism advocate. There's many ways to bond with nature at Letchworth State Park, including learning about the miniature ecosystems within the vernal pools, watching black squirrels collect nuts and scurry back to their tree or engage in a whitewater rafting trip if you're up for the adrenaline spike.

However, the park's crown jewel is the gorge, which makes Letchworth famous in the first place. The strong current of the Genesee River sliced its way into the rocky landscape over thousands of years. As a result, the gorge is deep; the walls rise up about 550 feet from the deepest point. There's three huge waterfalls, where tons of water pours over the edge of the sheer walls, and a few smaller ones.

The smaller waterfalls have water falling down hundreds of feet into the depths of the gorge. One of the best ways to experience the famous gorge is to hike on the Letchworth State Park Gorge Trail, a six and a half hour journey along the Genesee River that is very popular. The two biggest waterfalls in the entire state park is along the way but the third can be seen only if hikers take a detour down offshoot 6.

Click here to follow the Mirror US on Google News to stay up to date with all the latest news, sports and entertainment stories

The park's beauty knows no bounds, but it looks extra breathtaking in the fall as its lush forests burst with color on both sides of the Genesee. Letchworth State Park is open year round and offers a different, yet always satisfying, experience based on the season you're visiting.

Rushing waterfalls look the most beautiful in the spring; the park's enormous, Olympics-sized pool is open for all in the summer; the New York state fall foliage is just waiting top be photographed and the park turns into a beautiful snowy wonderland in the winter.