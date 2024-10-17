Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Mirror US

    One of America's most spectacular state parks is often called 'Grand Canyon of the East'

    By Mataeo Smith,

    2 days ago

    New York's massive Letchworth State Park, often called the Grand Canyon of the East , is easily one of the most beautiful state parks in the nation.

    The picturesque area, almost as big as Manhattan with 14,350 acres, is home to some of the most awe-inspiring landscapes and a gorgeous forest gorge complete with waterfalls. Letchworth is packed with more than a century of history as well as wildlife like American Woodcocks and bald eagles that reside in its bird conservation area. Hikers have 66 miles worth of trails to explore and a plethora of paths to choose from .

    The trails may be challenging but they offer a great reward: the scenic landscapes you find along the way or at the end. The 14-mile-long Letchworth State Park Gorge Trail has multiple waterfalls one can enjoy and the mile-long Autism Nature Trail caters to neurodivergent hikers and is also wheelchair accessible.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EdSBu_0wALCd0500

    Autism Nature Trail was designed by a panel experts who heeded advice from Temple Grandin, an acclaimed autism advocate. There's many ways to bond with nature at Letchworth State Park, including learning about the miniature ecosystems within the vernal pools, watching black squirrels collect nuts and scurry back to their tree or engage in a whitewater rafting trip if you're up for the adrenaline spike.

    However, the park's crown jewel is the gorge, which makes Letchworth famous in the first place. The strong current of the Genesee River sliced its way into the rocky landscape over thousands of years. As a result, the gorge is deep; the walls rise up about 550 feet from the deepest point. There's three huge waterfalls, where tons of water pours over the edge of the sheer walls, and a few smaller ones.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wFsEx_0wALCd0500

    The smaller waterfalls have water falling down hundreds of feet into the depths of the gorge. One of the best ways to experience the famous gorge is to hike on the Letchworth State Park Gorge Trail, a six and a half hour journey along the Genesee River that is very popular. The two biggest waterfalls in the entire state park is along the way but the third can be seen only if hikers take a detour down offshoot 6.

    Click here to follow the Mirror US on Google News to stay up to date with all the latest news, sports and entertainment stories

    The park's beauty knows no bounds, but it looks extra breathtaking in the fall as its lush forests burst with color on both sides of the Genesee. Letchworth State Park is open year round and offers a different, yet always satisfying, experience based on the season you're visiting.

    Rushing waterfalls look the most beautiful in the spring; the park's enormous, Olympics-sized pool is open for all in the summer; the New York state fall foliage is just waiting top be photographed and the park turns into a beautiful snowy wonderland in the winter.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US16 hours ago
    Woman screams 'help he's trying to rape me' before being shot dead by total stranger during workout
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Alabama death row inmate Derrick Dearman executed over frenzied axe massacre of five people
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    National Lottery Urges Winner of $4.4 million Jackpot to Come Forward
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Liam Payne preliminary autopsy findings show cause of death after Argentina hotel fall
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    General Hospital fans say it’s ‘such a shame’ to lose ‘wonderful’ Violet as she's written off the soap
    The Mirror US20 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Fast-moving brush fire prompts evacuation of Oakland neighborhood and damages at least 4 structures
    The Mirror US18 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Rolesville High School in 'code red lockdown' as students sealed inside and no one allowed to enter
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena2 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Former Las Vegas-area Democratic official who killed reporter in 2022 sentenced to prison
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    North Carolina 5-year-old dies after sibling accidentally shoots him dead inside family home
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Guest at hotel where Liam Payne died heard 'violent scream' moments before star was found dead
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Liam Payne’s alleged hotel photos show room littered with drugs and TV smashed
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    California woman who took out restraining order against ex killed just hours later in murder-suicide
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy