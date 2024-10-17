Open in App
    Archaeologists use artificial intelligence to discover over 300 unknown geoglyphs near Nazca Lines

    By Jack Hobbs,

    2 days ago

    Archaeologists studying geoglyphs near the Nazca Lines in Peru have announced that they have discovered over 300 previously unknown symbols depicting parrots, cats, monkeys, killer whales and even decapitated heads. The announcement doubles the number of known figures at the 2,000-year-old archaeological site.

    According to a research team from the Japanese University of Yamagata’s Nazca Institute, in collaboration with IBM Research, utilized artificial intelligence to discover a total of 303 glyphs. The newly-discovered glyphs reportedly are smaller in size than the ones that date 200-700AD and stretch across more than 154 miles across the Nazca plateau, reports The Guardian .

    “The use of AI in research has allowed us to map the distribution of geoglyphs more quickly and accurately,” said the archaeologist Masato Sakai of Yamagata University who presented the findings at a press conference at the Japanese embassy in Lima on Monday. According to the data, the new figures date back to 200BC and give archaeologists a glimpse into the transition from the Paracas culture to the Nazcas, who created iconic hummingbird, monkey and whale figures, which make up part of the Unesco World Heritage site a Machu Picchu.

    According to the findings, it “took nearly a century to discover a total of 430 figurative Nazca geoglyphs" and when the team used AI, it “took just six months to discover 303 new figurative geoglyphs." The paper — which was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) — went on to elaborate that the team utilized low-flying drones as well as AI to discover the new markings. Researchers said that the AI model that they used was able to spot more symbols than the naked eye could.

    Experts also stated that the model was able to analyze vast quantities of geospatial data and determine areas where more symbols were likely to be. Johny Isla, Peru’s chief archaeologist for the Nazca Lines, praised the use of AI and said that it was a quantum leap for archaeological study.

    “With a drone, you can cover several kilometers in a day,” he told the outlet over the phone. “What used to take three or four years, can now be done in two or three days.” Isla added that the newly discovered geoglyphs were so small — 10 to 23 feet —that they would not be detected by flyovers like many of the larger symbols.

    Isla also let slip that the new discovery seemingly differed from Nazca culture’s vast geometric patterns and zoomorphic figures. “We can say that these geoglyphs were made by humans for humans, they often show scenes from everyday life, he said. “Whereas the geoglyphs of the Nazca period are gigantic figures made on mostly flat surfaces to be seen by their gods.”

    The expert guesses that the smaller glyphs could have been used as signs or even represented family or kinship groups. While many of the new symbols represented animals, they also included gory figures showing humans holding decapitated heads, abstract humanoids and domesticated camelids, such as llamas and alpacas.

    80085
    2d ago
    i should've become an archaeologist, damn Hancock
