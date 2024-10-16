Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel announces huge update in cancer journey but she isn't 'done'

Danielle Fishel shared she is cancer-free after first announcing the news in August.

The Boy Meets World star revealed the news on her podcast Pod Meets World that she co-hosts with former co-stars Will Friedle and Rider Strong. The 43-year-old said: "I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer . It is very, very, very early . It’s technically stage zero."

Now the star shared she underwent two lumpectomy surgeries to remove the cancer. On Tuesday, she happily announced the surgeries were successful.

Danielle told Today.com : "There is no evidence of disease, so the surgery was successful and got the cancer out of my body." She added that it didn't mean her struggle wasn't over.

"But they call cancer a journey for a reason. It’s not just walk in and have even one procedure and then you’re done," she said. Now that the surgeries are done, Danielle will begin taking a hormone therapy pill and possible radiation treatment.

She is "constantly monitored" with a plan to get annual MRIs and a mammogram done every three to six months. The mother of two had the option to get a double mastectomy instead of the lumpectomy, but she decided not to because she wanted to get back to work faster.

"I got my diagnosis on July 22, and I started meeting with doctors that last week of July, and was like, ‘How can I still be at work on [August 21]?" she shared, "I’ve worked many years to get this opportunity to direct these five episodes of Lopez vs. Lopez that start on [August 21]. I want to get back to my normal life as quickly as possible. How do I do that?’”

Danielle credited getting screened with saving her life. "I was so lucky that I found my cancer so early because I went and had my annual mammogram on time,” she said.

"I was thinking, like, 'Great. I caught it early. I can be done with this soon.’ But there really is no ‘done with it,'" she said, "And so that has been an emotional and mental process."

