    Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel announces huge update in cancer journey but she isn't 'done'

    By Tatiana Krisztina,

    2 days ago

    Danielle Fishel shared she is cancer-free after first announcing the news in August.

    The Boy Meets World star revealed the news on her podcast Pod Meets World that she co-hosts with former co-stars Will Friedle and Rider Strong. The 43-year-old said: "I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer . It is very, very, very early . It’s technically stage zero."

    Now the star shared she underwent two lumpectomy surgeries to remove the cancer. On Tuesday, she happily announced the surgeries were successful.

    Danielle told Today.com : "There is no evidence of disease, so the surgery was successful and got the cancer out of my body." She added that it didn't mean her struggle wasn't over.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rf63I_0w96XAQ700

    "But they call cancer a journey for a reason. It’s not just walk in and have even one procedure and then you’re done," she said. Now that the surgeries are done, Danielle will begin taking a hormone therapy pill and possible radiation treatment.

    She is "constantly monitored" with a plan to get annual MRIs and a mammogram done every three to six months. The mother of two had the option to get a double mastectomy instead of the lumpectomy, but she decided not to because she wanted to get back to work faster.

    "I got my diagnosis on July 22, and I started meeting with doctors that last week of July, and was like, ‘How can I still be at work on [August 21]?" she shared, "I’ve worked many years to get this opportunity to direct these five episodes of Lopez vs. Lopez that start on [August 21]. I want to get back to my normal life as quickly as possible. How do I do that?’”

    Danielle credited getting screened with saving her life. "I was so lucky that I found my cancer so early because I went and had my annual mammogram on time,” she said.

    "I was thinking, like, 'Great. I caught it early. I can be done with this soon.’ But there really is no ‘done with it,'" she said, "And so that has been an emotional and mental process."

    Comments / 10
    Lorna Kuzia
    11h ago
    🙏❤️🙏
    goodvibes
    15h ago
    Continued prayers
