Jon Rahm's damning Greg Norman prediction speaks volumes with LIV Golf boss to be replaced

Jon Rahm once claimed that LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman might need to step aside from his role in order for there to be peace in sport, and it now seems the Australian's time at the top could soon be up.

On Tuesday, it was reported by Sports Business Journal that the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) was on the hunt for a new CEO to take charge of the LIV setup, taking the role from Norman. The former world No. 1 has been the man in charge since the league's inception two years ago, and the report claims he would move into a different role within the league.

Having paved the way for the LIV setup to go up against the PGA Tour over the past three seasons, Norman has once again become a divisive figure in the world of men's professional golf.

Rahm, who has since made the move to the Saudi-funded circuit after signing a deal worth a reported $600 million last December, had his say on the league boss prior to his move, insisting that Norman may need to be removed from his post to come to some sort of agreement with the PGA Tour.

"I think Greg has had a vendetta against the PGA Tour for a long time,” Rahm said in November 2022. “And when you have an ulterior motive, it can cloud your judgment a little bit. Greg is a player, not a businessman, even if he has been successful in that area. To me, he has an ulterior motive beyond just creating a golf tour. He’s had this vengeance for 30 years.

“His intentions might not be as pure as they could, which is a problem. So he might not be the best person for the job, even if he has done great things for the tour. I do believe that, for conversations to take place, Greg might need to be gone. Right now, it doesn’t seem like he and Jay [Monahan, PGA Tour Commissioner] will want to be in the same room together."

Rahm went on to claim that at least one from either Norman and Monahan would need to step aside to rebuild a relationship in the sport, but at the time pledged his support behind Monahan. "Even if they disagreed, it would have been good to talk," the Spanish star added.

"So to get a resolution we might need one or both of them gone. I hope not. Jay has done a great job for the PGA Tour.” Last June - six months prior to Rahm's move - the PGA Tour announced they had reached a framework agreement with PIF, with Monahan and Saudi chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan at the center of the talks.

It was then reported that Norman had not been included in the deal, with his role as LIV CEO set to be redundant moving forward. Speaking last October however, Norman played down any plans for his demise. "I knew it wasn’t true," Norman said of the speculation a year ago.

“There’s so much white noise running around out there, I paid very, very, I actually paid zero attention to it. I know sitting in this seat today, I know every step I’ve made has been for the right reasons, right reasons for the game of golf."