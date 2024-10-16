Meghan Markle's pal reveals real reason she didn't join Prince Harry on engagements

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been busy attending various engagements alone , sparking questions about their relationship.

Following Harry's solo trips to the UK and South Africa, leaving the Duchess of Sussex in Montecito, the rumor mill went into overdrive about the future of their professional relationship . Meghan's own solo ventures further fueled speculation about the pair's professional and personal status.

Despite this, Harry warmly spoke about his wife and kids during his recent engagements. However, this failed to stop the rumors spreading that something is amiss with the couple.

Luckily, a pal has now cleared the air about why Meghan didn't join Harry on his recent solo endeavors. They said that it's down to parenting priorities

Speaking to People magazine , the friend explained: "[It's] as much a reflection on parenting priorities, in that one of them stays behind with the children."

Another royal insider suggested the couple likely missed events together because of their young children - Prince Archie, five, and three-year-old Princess Lilibet, further suggesting why Harry might not have returned to Meghan for several weeks amid continuous engagements.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine : "Married couples don't have to do everything together." She added: "The children are young and it's much better for them to have one parent at home, so it all makes perfect sense. It's just Harry doing what Harry does best."

For Harry's solo outings, he traveled to the UK for the WellChild awards before heading to South Africa for his Sentebale charity which he co-founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso. The charity was first created to help young people dealing with HIV/AIDS. Sentebale has now grown to support the youth as they experience numerous challenges involving health, inequality and climate change.

The Duke of Sussex also made a brief visit to New York City. Meanwhile, Meghan was seen posing up a storm on the red carpet at Los Angeles' children's hospital gala.

