    Illinois groom's mom wins huge $2.3m pay-out after freak accident during wedding ceremony

    By Charlie Jones,

    2 days ago

    A freak accident at her son's wedding has left the mother of the groom with horrific injuries and a $2.3million pay out.

    Janet Davis, 55, was standing directly below a chuppah - a canopy used in Jewish wedding ceremonies - when it fell on her during her son's 2021 wedding in Illinois.

    The 87-pound structure fell on her neck and back and she suffered injuries to her spine and inner ear. The ceremonial structure reportedly fell after wedding guests walked up to the canopy to congratulate the newlywed couple after the pair performed the customary breaking of the glass.

    While recovering, Ms Davis had to spend a whopping $325,000 in medical bills , which included treatment for a concussion, tinnitus and spine surgery.

    She has been told by doctors that her injuries are likely "permanent in nature." Following the incident, Ms Davis launched a lawsuit against the Skokie-based banquet hall, Ateres Ayala, and its parent company, Luxe Catering LLC, as well as the maker of the unstable covering, Jose Vargas Ortega.

    Timothy Cavanagh, one of the attorneys representing Ms Davis, claimed the entire incident was "easily preventable" and "never should have happened."

    "It was possible that the chuppah might have been bumped into then, causing the collapse. Either way it was not supposed to fall," another of Ms Davis' attorneys, Marc McCallister added.

    On 13 September, almost three years after her son's wedding, a $2.3 million (£1.8m) settlement was reached with the defendants. The Davis family's lawyers argued: "If the case went to trial, we were prepared to present video of the collapse and unrebutted testimony that Ateres and Luxe's failure to secure the chuppah in a structurally sound condition properly was the cause of the collapse."

    "Had Ateres and Luxe properly secured the chuppah, it would not have collapsed, Janet Davis' injuries would have been avoided and the family would have enjoyed a beautiful wedding celebration," Cavanagh added.

    According to McCallister, Ateres Ayala paid $550,000 (£431k) in restitution, Ortega paid $10,000 (£7.8k) in restitution and Luxe Catering paid the remaining $1.74 million (£1.36m).

    A chuppah is often made of silk or velvet, but can be made from almost anything, including a quilt made from guest contributions or a family heirloom. The ceremonial structure is typically supported by four poles and is often decorated with flowers, ribbons, grape vines or lace. The canopy-style covering is a symbol of the couple's commitment to building a new life and home together.

    Green or Red NM
    1d ago
    Prayers
    Violeta003
    1d ago
    Anything pay the injuries .
