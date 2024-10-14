'I was cruelly trolled and called predator after posting wedding pics with wife'

When a couple posted their wedding photos online, they never expected to get a response like this one.

British influencer Lauren Evens was "over the moon" after tying the knot to her partner of two years Hannah Kaye. But sadly, she was brought back down to Earth with a thud by keyboard warriors after uploading the happy snaps.

The 31-year-old has hit headlines in the past after spending "thousands of pounds" on her appearance including a tummy tuck in Turkey to remain youthful – but now trolls have turned their attention to something else.

They accused Lauren of marrying someone much younger than her and branded her a 'predator'. But the snag is Hannah isn’t actually that much younger – she is actually 29.

Lauren said: "Some people said it was cute that my 10-year-old son was walking me down the aisle. Others said it was disgusting that I was kissing a young boy. I paid thousands of pounds to look younger and change my body and appearance, but my wife is just very lucky to have incredible genes. She is two years younger – I am not getting arrested...

"Hannah is a tough nut but the comments offends me and they are incredibly hurtful. People think they have the right to call me a predator or a paedophile and that disgusts me. The amount of abuse we have received is just ridiculous."

Hannah, who works as a specialist engineer, has always looked young for her age and despite approaching 30, is still asked for ID in supermarkets and bars.

She continued: "The negativity exploded when we uploaded our wedding photos. But even before that, any photo of us together would attract nasty comments, because I look younger."

The negativity has even had an impact on the couple's loved ones. Hannah added: "Our family have read those comments online and it upsets them, too. They are very protective of us both.

Thankfully though, the pair aren't letting haters bring them down. They are busy planning their future and have started going through IVF in the hopes of starting a family.



Hannah added: "Everyone has their opinion of my appearance, I’ve grown up with everyone having an opinion of me and how I look. I just don’t acknowledge any comments; I just block them.

“I’ve heard them all before and the trolls are so narrow-minded that there is no point engaging with them. I have to carry my ID everywhere we go and not just to buy alcohol. I’ve been refused when trying to buy a lottery ticket and even an energy drink. We recently went on holiday to Spain and had to show my passport and holiday booking to get an adult wrist band."

Meanwhile, Lauren added: "Strangers online can say what they like but we have never been happier."