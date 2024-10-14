Mom, 39, dies as Ottoman bed crashes down on her neck in horror accident sparking serious warning

A mom-of-two tragically died during a horror freak accident after she became trapped by a faulty Ottoman bed - as a coroner issued a warning following her death .

Helen Davey, 39, was "unable to free herself" when a raised mattress platform suddenly slammed down, pinning her neck against the bed's base at her home in County Durham, UK on June 7. An inquest attributed the accident to a malfunctioning gas-lift piston.

Durham and Darlington's senior coroner, Jeremy Chipperfield, has issued a formal warning to the Government, urging action to prevent similar incidents.

He stated: "The deceased was leaning over the storage area of an Ottoman-styled 'gas-lift bed' when the mattress platform descended unexpectedly, trapping her neck against the upper surface of the side panel of the bed's base.

"Unable to free herself, she died of positional asphyxia. During the course of the inquest the evidence revealed matters giving rise to concern. In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken."

Chipperfield has notified the Office for Product Safety and Standards and the Department for Business and Trade about the risks associated with malfunctioning gas piston beds, emphasising the need for preventive measures: "In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you have the power to take such action.", reports ChronicleLive .

Helen ran a beauty business, called All Dolled Up, from her home, and she also had a 19-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, and 11-year-old George. In a public tribute back in June, her daughter heartbreakingly wrote: "I can’t even begin to process that it’s real and your (sic) not just going to walk through the door.

"Mine and George’s best friend from day one, I will always wish we had more time together and that you were still by our side supporting us through everything as always. I hope you know how much I love you and that I’d do anything for one more cuddle. Until we meet again my angel."

The freak death comes just weeks after a two-year-old boy died after a fireplace toppled over on him. The accident left him with serious injuries, which he tragically did not survive. He was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later, leaving his community in Wigan in mourning.

The incident triggered a huge emergency service response on and around Fisher Close, Worsley Mesnes, in Greater Manchester - with the North West Air Ambulance also deployed and seen landing on a nearby field. It has been reported that the children’s mum was away at work and had left the daughter – who is of a legal age to supervise kids – in charge of the boy. The pair are believed to have been dancing when the heavy fireplace suddenly fell on top of the two-year-old.