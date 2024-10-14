Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Mirror US

    Mom, 39, dies as Ottoman bed crashes down on her neck in horror accident sparking serious warning

    By Nicole Goodwin & Liam Buckler,

    2 days ago

    A mom-of-two tragically died during a horror freak accident after she became trapped by a faulty Ottoman bed - as a coroner issued a warning following her death .

    Helen Davey, 39, was "unable to free herself" when a raised mattress platform suddenly slammed down, pinning her neck against the bed's base at her home in County Durham, UK on June 7. An inquest attributed the accident to a malfunctioning gas-lift piston.

    Durham and Darlington's senior coroner, Jeremy Chipperfield, has issued a formal warning to the Government, urging action to prevent similar incidents.

    He stated: "The deceased was leaning over the storage area of an Ottoman-styled 'gas-lift bed' when the mattress platform descended unexpectedly, trapping her neck against the upper surface of the side panel of the bed's base.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yi1Rh_0w5zZR7q00

    "Unable to free herself, she died of positional asphyxia. During the course of the inquest the evidence revealed matters giving rise to concern. In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken."

    Chipperfield has notified the Office for Product Safety and Standards and the Department for Business and Trade about the risks associated with malfunctioning gas piston beds, emphasising the need for preventive measures: "In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you have the power to take such action.", reports ChronicleLive .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXlNv_0w5zZR7q00

    Helen ran a beauty business, called All Dolled Up, from her home, and she also had a 19-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, and 11-year-old George. In a public tribute back in June, her daughter heartbreakingly wrote: "I can’t even begin to process that it’s real and your (sic) not just going to walk through the door.

    "Mine and George’s best friend from day one, I will always wish we had more time together and that you were still by our side supporting us through everything as always. I hope you know how much I love you and that I’d do anything for one more cuddle. Until we meet again my angel."

    The freak death comes just weeks after a two-year-old boy died after a fireplace toppled over on him. The accident left him with serious injuries, which he tragically did not survive. He was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later, leaving his community in Wigan in mourning.

    The incident triggered a huge emergency service response on and around Fisher Close, Worsley Mesnes, in Greater Manchester - with the North West Air Ambulance also deployed and seen landing on a nearby field. It has been reported that the children’s mum was away at work and had left the daughter – who is of a legal age to supervise kids – in charge of the boy. The pair are believed to have been dancing when the heavy fireplace suddenly fell on top of the two-year-old.

    Comments / 17
    Add a Comment
    Ms Amy Favors
    1d ago
    let us all pray for her family. Amen. This is so sad.
    Trinity Guesnon
    1d ago
    it's so 😢 that she died like that
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mother of 2 Found Dead by Daughter After Being Crushed by ‘Defective’ Lift Bed
    suggest.com1 day ago
    The mother trapped and suffocated by her own Ottoman bed: Tragedy as teenage daughter finds her body after freak accident at their home
    Daily Mail3 days ago
    Mother dies after being trapped and suffocated in ottoman bed
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US9 days ago
    Woman asked to leave ‘all you can eat’ buffet after 4.5 hours and six plates – told she was eating too much
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Michael Jackson’s rarely seen son Blanket, 22, steps out to grab lunch in Calabasas
    Page Six5 days ago
    Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
    thetransferportalcfb.com8 days ago
    Legendary ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Dies After Fall: Mayra Gómez Kemp Was 76
    PopCulture2 days ago
    US student, 19, was 'drugged and gang-raped' on beach in Italy as two 20-year-olds are investigated
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Remains of Michigan woman, 68, who disappeared during vacation, found in stomach of shark
    Fox News8 days ago
    Man meets woman on blind date without realizing it was actually a prank. Then they fell in love for real
    Upworthy4 days ago
    After accidental clothing donation to Goodwill, woman asks for help to locate 20 knitted sweaters
    kkco11news.com5 days ago
    North Carolina Hurricane Survivor Dies of Heart Attack After Lack of Cell Service Prevents Husband from Calling 911
    Latin Times8 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez ‘Embarrassing’ In Sweaty Spandex Showoff For Ben Affleck
    Arkansas Diaries3 days ago
    Texas police officer left totally blind after witnessing fellow cop being 'executed' in targeted attack
    The Mirror US21 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez Looks ‘Pregnant’ In Leggy Shorts And Thigh-Highs
    thenerdstash.com7 days ago
    Father arrested after allegedly killing man he found with his missing 14-year-old daughter
    WKRC3 days ago
    South Carolina boy, 9, found in bed with bullet in forehead as shooter left 25 bullets in the door
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Couple ‘left dead son, 4, in bed for 8 days then buried him in garden after trying to heal fatal illness with garlic’
    The US Sun6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com4 days ago
    WATCH: Alligator leaps from Florida floodwater to attack moving truck during Hurricane Milton
    The Staten Island Advance5 days ago
    Married to a Monster: How Bianca Censori 'Broke Free' From Kanye West After 22 Months of Marriage — as Her Family Launched 'Dramatic Intervention'
    RadarOnline8 days ago
    Man left speechless over huge 'lump' pulled out of his forehead in life-changing surgery
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Parent refuses to pay for daughter's wedding because she's 'too young' and gets called a jerk by son
    The World Around Jae and Beyond3 days ago
    Daredevil influencer who died plunging 630ft from bridge trying to take Instagram photo named
    The Mirror US15 hours ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Melania Trump reveals how Barron has settled into life at NYU after professors sign critical letter against Donald
    The Independent7 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Sean Diddy Combs Freak Off Secret List Of Rules, ‘He’s One Sick Man’
    thenerdstash.com4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy