    Mike Tyson's four-word threat to Jake Paul ahead of heavyweight clash

    By James Evans,

    2 days ago

    Mike Tyson has issued a stern warning to Jake Paul , promising "a lot of pain and punishment" in their upcoming heavyweight clash next month.

    The much-anticipated face-off between the two personalities is set for Friday, November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. An estimated crowd of 90,000 spectators is expected to witness the event. The fight will be recognized as a professional bout, sparking concerns for Tyson's wellbeing as he will be 58 years old when he steps into the ring with the 27 year old Paul.

    Earlier this year, there were concerns when the fight, initially scheduled for July, had to be postponed due to 'Iron Mike' suffering from an inflamed ulcer. Despite being advised to halt training, the American boxing icon has recently resumed his gym sessions with the fight just around the corner.

    The pair have been exchanging heated words on social media in the lead-up to the fight. 'The Problem Child' recently challenged Tyson with a $5million offer if he can survive past the fourth round.

    In a video posted on his gambling site Betr's TikTok page, Paul was seen lounging shirtless on a couch, stacking money on his faux belly. "Mikey, Mikey, if you can last more than four rounds with me, I'll give you an extra $5 million,'' Paul taunted.

    The young boxer threw a curveball in his offer. 'The Problem Child' stated that if Tyson couldn't last more than four rounds, then the boxing legend would need a permanent reminder of his defeat to Paul. He added: "But, if you don't, then you have to get a tattoo that says I love Jake Paul. Deal or no deal?''.

    While Paul has been inventive with his pre-fight jabs, Tyson has remained steadfast ahead of the match. The 58 year old has issued a stern warning to his forthcoming opponent. At a recent LF* GO press conference, 'Iron Mike' had a message for 'The Problem Child. ' When asked what he promises to bring to the fight, Tyson responded: "A lot of pain."

    Tyson hasn't participated in a professional bout since 2005, when he was defeated by Kevin McBride. The American's most recent fight was an exhibition against fellow boxing great Roy Jones Jr in a closed-door event in 2020.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5Dja_0w4gkzKv00

    As for Paul, 'The Problem Child' has been quite active since his debut four years ago. The 27 year old triumphed over former UFC fighter Mike Perry in his latest match back in July.

    As the clock ticks down to match day, some observers are skeptical about the 58 year old's dedication. Mike Tyson disclosed in a revealing exchange with Jimmy Kimmel that he's in the gym relentlessly perfecting his punches.

    "I am training extremely hard, I do six hours a day. I start at 11am and might leave the gym at 5pm," Tyson declared. The TV host, visibly amazed by this revelation, responded, "Oh no. 11am? So that's six hours straight, or is there a lunch break? " Tyson conceded there was indeed a brief hiatus, leaving an incredulous Kimmel to exclaim: "Oh no."

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    HA Y N GHOST
    1d ago
    JAKE PAUL IS GONNA GET KNOCKED THE FUCK OUT BY THE CHAMP 🏆 IRON MIKE TYSON ......FUCK THIS DISNEY BRAT.....CHHHEEEEEHHHOOOO
    Jeannine Schley
    1d ago
    cover your ears jake
    View all comments
