    • The Mirror US

    Usher reschedules Miami concerts for 'safety' concerns due to Hurricane Milton

    By Jailene Cuevas,

    2 days ago

    Usher rescheduled his upcoming Miami, Florida, concerts due to Hurricane Milton .

    Certain parts of Florida were struck and impacted by the category five hurricane . Many residents were asked to evacuate the area or else they could "die." Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told CNN: "This is literally catastrophic, and I can say without dramatization whatsoever — if you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you're gonna die ." The weather could have been the worst storm to hit the area in over 100 years.

    Usher was set to perform in Kaseya Center in Miami on October 11, 12 and 14, but rescheduled them due to safety.

    He made the announcement on Wednesday, October 9 via social media. The post read: "My upcoming shows in Miami at Kaseya Center have been rescheduled for December due to the state of emergency in Florida. Everyone's safety and well-being remain my top priority and I'd rather celebrate with you all at a time when you can get to and from the show safely. Praying for everyone affected by this natural disaster."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OLasw_0w1iwcHf00

    He added: "Florida, stay safe. I will see you soon." The October 11 show was rescheduled for December 16, while the October 12 event was pushed to December 18. The October 14 show was shelved until December 19. Usher is currently hitting major cities for his Past, Present, Future tour.

    Many praised Usher in the comments for his kindness and others were upset since Miami was not directly targeted by the hurricane. One person in the comments wrote: "Thank you @usher I live in Florida and we are getting ready for hurricane Milton’s impact. Prayers for Florida… see you in December." Another fan added: "For the people saying that this storm won’t affect the southern part of the state, please look up Category 5 Hurricane Andrew effects. This storm is very wide. Thanks for taking in account your fans safety."

    A third shared: "Smart move. Sending prayers for the entire state of Florida." A fourth user wrote: "The weather will be back to normal by the weekend. Actually it’s not bad here in Miami, Tampa is getting the worst of it. You could’ve kept it. Barely any rain."

    Click here to follow the Mirror US on Google News to stay up to date with all the latest news, sports and entertainment stories.

