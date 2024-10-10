Open in App
    Huge alien announcement 'imminent' as professor reveals 'breaking news'

    By Michael Moran & Michael Moran,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0FcI_0w1iw7CV00

    A British academic with a track record of producing documentaries for NASA -funded projects, is causing shockwaves with what could be the most monumental news in history. Professor Simon Holland claims that there's a frenetic competition between two groups of astronomers to announce verified proof of an alien civilization .

    Speaking exclusively to The Mirror , he said: "We have found a non-human extraterrestrial intelligence in our galaxy, and people don't know about it."

    Simon claimed to have been tipped off by an insider in Mark Zuckerberg's Breakthrough Listen project, which seeks out cosmic company beyond Earth. He speculated that this earth-shattering revelation could even align with the US election timeline, stirring up the anticipation even more.

    'Clearest UFO photo ever seen of creepy spaceship chased by fighter jet' uncovered

    NASA probe will blast off to icy moon that may harbor life in history making 1.8 billion mile space trek

    "They found the evidence of a non-human technological signature a few years ago, using the Parkes telescope in Australia," he continued.

    Simon claimed there is now a race to get the information out, with the "Chinese" also making the same discovery.

    He revealed: "This is breaking news, as of yesterday, but the Chinese might be pipping them to the post, with their, FAST [Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope] program. It's the largest telescope in the world since Arecibo."

    READ MORE: Montana man records 'scary' close-up UFO footage that left his wife 'shaking and crying'

    The coordinates of the target object, known as BLC-1, are thought to be known to the Chinese team, and both group are racing to be the first to make the epochal announcement.

    Five potential technosignature candidates were identified from a re-examination of SETI's "Seti at Home" screensaver program, which used the combined resources of the world's PCs to sift through the massive amounts of data generated by radio telescopes. BLC-1, according to Simon, is considered the most promising by far.

    Regardless of what the source of BLC-1's signals turns out to be, Simon emphasizes, it's unlike any known natural phenomenon. "It's a single point source," he says, and it's not just noise.

    "The signal, instead of being the giant buzz of everything in the universe that we hear through all radio telescopes, was a narrow electromagnetic spectrum."

    Astronomers have been thrilled by potential "alien" transmissions before – when pulsars were first discovered they were catalogued as "LGM' or "little green men" objects. And the 1977 "Wow!

    " Signal has never been definitively identified. But, Simon believes, this time it could be the real thing.

    The scientific community is treading carefully before making what could be an absolutely world-changing announcement, but Simon speculates that the big news might drop from either Breakthrough Listen in Oxford or the Chinese team sometime in the coming month. "It would it would be wonderful if it coincided with the first woman in the White House," he quips.

