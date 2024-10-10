Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll's stunning mansion 'at risk' amid Hurricane Milton destruction

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll's extravagant $22million Florida mansion is on high alert due to the lethal Hurricane Milton that's currently wreaking havoc in the state.

The pair reside in Jupiter, a location renowned as a golfer's paradise due to its abundance of courses. Other golfing greats like Shane Lowry and Tiger Woods also own properties in this community.

The Northern Irishman has called Jupiter home since he purchased the opulent residence from fellow golf icon Ernie Els in 2011 for $11million.

Now estimated to be worth twice its original price at $22m, the nine-bedroom mansion is located in an area currently under a weather warning due to Hurricane Milton . This comes less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene left a trail of destruction across Florida.

Constructed in 2002, the South Florida dwelling sits on 2.4 acres of land and is rumored to feature 10 bathrooms in addition to its nine bedrooms.

The four-time major champion and his wife of seven years are certainly living the high life with their mansion boasting an infinity pool, a games room, tennis court, home theatre, recording studio, and a state-of-the-art gym.

Their 13,000-square-foot abode also includes a six-car garage, which is quite useful for McIlroy, who owns an incredible car collection. Golf tees for a hole are conveniently located just outside the couple's home, which is nestled among several palm trees.

He was participating in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland just days before Hurricane Milton's arrival. McIlroy ended up tied for 25th place, while LIV Golf's Tyrrell Hatton narrowly clinched the tournament victory over Nicolas Colsaerts.

Jupiter has since been issued a 'tropical storm warning' and declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday (October 9), with official warnings highlighting a 'threat to life and property'.

The National Hurricane Centre has alerted residents to potential unseen devastation in west-central Florida due to the storm, with over three million homes experiencing power outages during the natural disaster. Locals were encouraged to evacuate before the storm hit, as 'catastrophic' wind damage and severe flash flooding ravaged the state.

So far, there have been two hurricane-related deaths in Florida county.

According to the Weather Channel, although Milton is currently veering away from Florida, high winds, flood-inducing rain, and storm surge will persist until it moves further into the Atlantic. However, at the time of writing, a tropical storm warning remains in effect for Jupiter, Florida.