Jake Paul offers Mike Tyson bold $5million bet weeks before fight

Jake Paul has shockingly proposed a $5million offer to boxing icon Mike Tyson if he can survive until the fourth round in their upcoming match next month.

The duo are set to face off on November 15 at the ATandT Arena in Arlington, Texas. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations will recognize it as a professional heavyweight bout. The star-studded clash will consist of eight two-minute rounds.

Both fighters were initially slated to compete back in July. However, 'Iron Mike,' who will be 58 when he steps into the ring, had to withdraw due to an inflamed ulcer.

Tyson's most recent fight was an exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr in 2020. As for 'The Problem Child ,' the 27-year-old impressively knocked out ex-UFC fighter Mike Perry in his last fight in July.

The decision to proceed with the contentious showdown has drawn criticism from many, with concerns raised about Tyson's health. Despite this, Paul seems confident that the fight will take place and recently made a substantial bet to the boxing legend just weeks before the confrontation.

In a video posted on his gambling site, Betr's Tik Tok page, Paul is seen lounging shirtless on a couch, stacking money on his faux belly. "Mikey, Mikey, if you can last more than four rounds with me, I'll give you an extra $5 million,'' Paul declared.

However, the American's proposition came with a twist. 'The Problem Child' disclosed that if Tyson couldn't endure more than four rounds, then the boxing legend would need a permanent memento of his defeat to the young contender. He added: "But, if you don't, then you have to get a tattoo that says I love Jake Paul." So far, Tyson's team has not responded to the audacious wager.

With only weeks remaining until the match, some fans are skeptical about the 58 year old's commitment to the fight. During a recent conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, 'Iron Mike' asserted he was training six hours a day.

"I am training extremely hard, I do six hours a day. I start at 11am and might leave the gym at 5pm," he stated. Kimmel, taken aback, asked: "Oh no. 11am? So that's six hours straight, or is there a lunch break? " The former heavyweight champion conceded there was a brief intermission, leaving a surprised Kimmel to exclaim: "Oh no."

In the same discussion, when Tyson was questioned about whether he plans to be under the influence during his fight with Paul, he responded: "I'm going to be so high off life, yeah."

Kimmel followed up with: "Will you be high on marijuana, as well? " To which Tyson answered: "That's a possibility, too." The host then remarked: "Oh no my bet is getting lower as we talk."