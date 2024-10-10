Open in App
    • The Mirror US

    NCIS star Katrina Law teases major clue for future beyond season 22 premiere

    By Hayley Anderson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjVuI_0w1QuYmB00

    NCIS's beloved Agent Jessica Knight might be reuniting with her team sooner than anticipated, as the actress has hinted at a significant development.

    The premiere of NCIS season 22 is just around the corner, scheduled to air on CBS on Monday, October 14, five months after the abrupt conclusion of the previous series.

    In the final moments of the finale, Agent Jessica Knight, portrayed by Katrina Law, accepted Director Leon Vance's (Rocky Carroll) proposition to serve as the chief training officer at her former REACT team.

    This decision implies she would have to leave the Major Case Response Team and her boyfriend Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), relocating to the Camp Pendleton office across the country.

    Despite confirmation that Jessica will appear in the first episode of NCIS season 22, fans are worried this could signal the beginning of the end for the agent's tenure on the show.

    READ MORE: NCIS star Emily Wickersham marries Yellowstone actor before welcoming second child

    READ MORE: NCIS star Pauley Perrette explains why she won't return to acting after retiring four years ago

    However, actress Law has given a hint that Agent Knight will reunite with Jimmy and the rest of the team.

    The upcoming series' premiere episode, titled Empty Nest, will take place several months after Jessica's move to Camp Pendleton, providing viewers a glimpse into her new life.

    But Law recently posted a new set photo that suggests her return to the MCRT.

    Initially, she shared the photo to express gratitude for birthday wishes, but observant fans may have noticed exactly where it was taken.

    It's evident that she's snapping the photo on the set of Kasie Hines' (Diona Reasonover) lab, thanks to the elephant painting in the background, a gift from Gibbs (Mark Harmon) to Jack Sloane (Maria Bello).

    Sloane chose to leave it at the forensic scientist's office for safekeeping while she stayed in Afghanistan.

    However, given that Law's character is supposed to be in Camp Pendleton, this suggests there are more scenes to come with Jessica rejoining the crew.

    So, how will Jessica and Jimmy initially handle being separated and, crucially, how will they reunite?

    NCIS season 22 premieres on Monday, October 14, on CBS.

