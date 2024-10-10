Xander Schauffele gets Ryder Cup reality check from Keegan Bradley after voicing concerns

Xander Schauffele has expressed his desire for U.S. Team Ryder Cup players to concentrate more on the game at Bethpage Black next year and less on their off-course duties.

However, team captain Keegan Bradley has given Schauffele a reality check, reminding him that such commitments are part and parcel of a major tournament like the Ryder Cup , and the atmosphere is bound to differ from individual competitions.

Schauffele suggested that reducing the time spent on preparations and attending team dinners could help enhance the American team's performance. "I would be the first guy to admit that I need to flee quickly," he confessed prior to The Open in July.

"It just seems like it's all these little... even like team dinners or things of that nature, we can have them sort of quick and inside versus having to go out, dress up and all those things. It's just small things.

"I think there's two or three dinners that we have to go to that are kind of mandatory-ish, and I think if we cut it down to one or two versus three that would be a really big deal."

Bradley addressed Schauffele's remarks during a Ryder Cup press conference in New York on Tuesday. While being tactful, Bradley essentially advised Schauffele to bear with the situation.

"Listen, you come into a Ryder Cup and you know you have a lot of obligations," Bradley stated. "You're going to have to do things that you wouldn't normally do at a major week - that is part of the deal.

"Xander is a leader of the U.S. team. He is a guy that everyone on the team looks up to, including their captain. He's just an unbelievable person and a critical part of our team. I think when he says that, he's just trying to look out for his other team-mates. He's nothing but amazing in the team room and with the players."

Schauffele had an impressive 2024 season, clinching both the PGA Championship and The Open, despite never having won a major before.

Currently ranked second globally, Schauffele is gearing up for his third consecutive Ryder Cup next year. The 30 year old was part of the US Team's triumphant win at Whistling Straits in 2021, as well as their loss at Marco Simone in 2023.